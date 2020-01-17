WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform Shawn Mendes's 'If I Can't Have You' Which He Wrote About Her

Camila Cabello just sang boyfriend, Shawn Mendes's, song written about her before they got together as things truly came full circle on James Corden's chat show riff-off challenge.

Camila Cabello has got the whole of the internet squealing by performing Shawn Mendes's track written about her, 'If I Can't Have You', when having a riff-off on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and we're NGL, we're pretty excited about it too.

With James belting out hits from 1999 including Ricky Martin, Camila took on 2019 as a great year in pop, first performing Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road', then turning her sights to boyfriend and collaborator Shawn's hit tune, much to the delight of the studio audience.

When Shawn released the track in May 2019, fans rushed to work out who he was singing about, having only attended the Met Gala with Hailey Baldwin two months earlier, however, people quickly reasoned it was most likely about his BFF, Camila Cabello.

Fans became all kinds of emotional at Shamila coming full circle with this performance, with one writing, "camila sang if i cant have you and it’s about her how crazy", and "CAMILA SANG IF I CANT HAVE YOU OHMYGOD YES QUEEN !!"

The music video featured a dark haired girl similar to Camila and a reference to the music video for their song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', as well as the lyric 'I can't write one song that's not about you', as fans know he'd previously written music about the 'Havana' star, in particular, 'Why.'

Skip forward to 2020, they had one of the biggest songs of last year (a year which began with Shawn very much pining after Camila) with Señorita, finally got together and are now basically travelling the world gushing about how much they love each other- and singing each other's songs!

