Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey & More Announced To Perform

It has just been announced that the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will have performances from both Shawn Mendes and Rita Ora and fans are going into meltdown

It has been revealed that Shawn Mendes and Rita Ora will be performing at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Show alongside a host of other musicians including Halsey, Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, and the Struts and we now literally cannot wait for the 2nd December.

Shawn Mendes Pretends Not To Understand Twitter Slang To 'Bug Fans'

The biggest fashion show in the world deserves epic musical guests…and here they are! See them all in the #VSFashionShow Dec. 2, 10/9c on @abcnetwork! pic.twitter.com/zIPKi8CP5t — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 1, 2018

The famous lingerie brand announced the mass line-up for it's New York show on it's social media and on Good Morning America and it's undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest shows to date and seem almost as excited as Shawn fans to have the Canadian singer on the bill!

Excited is an understatement, Florèntia! Mark your calendar now! #VSFashionShow — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 1, 2018

No way shawn mendes and halsey🙌my day is complete thank you victoria's secret🙏 — Ellie (@hazeleyesgirl2) November 1, 2018

It's become well-known that the biggest artists play the infamous runway whilst supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Candice Swanepoel don their angel wings and being asked to perform is a major stamp of being in the pop big leagues.

From The Weeknd singing as his very recent ex Bella Hadid walked past him, to Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Kanye West, fans across the globe are celebrating that the 'Lost In Japan' singer has been given the opportunity!

It has just been announced that @ShawnMendes will be performing at the 2018 #VSFashionShow in New York on Dec. 2nd. pic.twitter.com/uMXBe1hTR3 — sm updates (@DailyMendesLife) November 1, 2018

Ooh my god 😱💕🎶♥️🌸🎉 — Hellena Queen 🕊️🌸 (@HellenaQueen3) November 1, 2018

Now we have more a whole load more reasons to watch the supermodels strutting down the catwalk as some of our all time favourite artists are going to be gracing the stage!

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!