Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey & More Announced To Perform

1 November 2018, 16:23 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 17:10

It has just been announced that the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will have performances from both Shawn Mendes and Rita Ora and fans are going into meltdown

It has been revealed that Shawn Mendes and Rita Ora will be performing at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Show alongside a host of other musicians including Halsey, Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, and the Struts and we now literally cannot wait for the 2nd December.

Shawn Mendes Pretends Not To Understand Twitter Slang To 'Bug Fans'

The famous lingerie brand announced the mass line-up for it's New York show on it's social media and on Good Morning America and it's undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest shows to date and seem almost as excited as Shawn fans to have the Canadian singer on the bill!

It's become well-known that the biggest artists play the infamous runway whilst supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Candice Swanepoel don their angel wings and being asked to perform is a major stamp of being in the pop big leagues.

From The Weeknd singing as his very recent ex Bella Hadid walked past him, to Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Kanye West, fans across the globe are celebrating that the 'Lost In Japan' singer has been given the opportunity!

Now we have more a whole load more reasons to watch the supermodels strutting down the catwalk as some of our all time favourite artists are going to be gracing the stage!

