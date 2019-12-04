Shawn Mendes Reveals The Universe's 'Sign' That Led Him To Tell Camila Cabello How He Felt

Shawn Mendes reveals moment universe told him to tell Camila Cabello about his feelings. Picture: Twitter/ Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has revealed the sign that convinced him to tell his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, how he felt about her- and it's pretty crazy!

Shawn Mendes has revealed the twist of fate that helped him decide to tell Camila Cabello how he felt about her during a fan Q&A, admitting just when he decided to keep his feelings to himself, the universe urged him to be honest about his emotions.

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him

Currently over in South America for the final leg of his world tour, a fan asked him if he believes in signs from the universe backstage before his concert.

The 21-year-old replied: "I never told Camila this but there was a time, before we started dating, I didn’t know what to do, if I should tell her how I feel."

"I was driving down the street and right in the moment when I was like ‘I’m just not gonna tell her’... I passed a street that said ‘Camila!’"

“I never told Camila this but there was a time, before we started dating, I didn’t know what to do, if I should tell her how I feel. I was driving down the street and right in the moment when I was like ‘I’m just not gonna tell her’ I passed a street that said ‘Camila’.” pic.twitter.com/90shkeYXGY — Shawn & Camila HQ (@ShawmilaHQ) December 4, 2019

Elsewhere in the chat, when he was asked which word summed up his romance, he compared his and Camila's relationship to the scene in Avatar in front of the Eywa tree where the two characters kiss and....connect tails.

Camila recently revealed in an interview with LA Times that she has pet names for her 'Señorita' partner, but avoids saying his actual name because of the 'hysterical' reaction it gets from other people, what with him being a superstar and all.

this is the scene pic.twitter.com/KuzbiwIaxX — didi (@debsemilia) December 4, 2019

Whilst in Rio De Janeiro, South America, Shawn's also treated his fans to an unreleased song, filling the stage with ballet dancers whilst the Canadian singer played the piano, and it made for a seriously emotional moment!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn & Camila News