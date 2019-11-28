Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him

Shawn Mendes enjoys Camila Cabello's stretch marks. Picture: YouTube AMA/PA

Camila Cabello is getting candid about her relationship with Shawn Mendes in an interview, revealing he loves her stretch marks, as well as her problem with calling him 'Shawn Mendes.'

Camila Cabello has given a rare insight into her and Shawn Mendes's relationship, admitting the 'In My Blood' singer loves her stretch marks, and her problem with calling the singer 'Shawn Mendes'- because of the hysterical response it gets from people.

Camila Cabello Shouts Out Shawn Mendes’ Mum At 2019 AMAs After Winning Award For ‘Senorita’

The singer, whose second album, 'Romance' drops on 6th December, delves into her budding-turned-official relationship with Shawn, from realising he's 'the one', to the Canadian singer's love for her body, in particular, the stretch marks on her thighs.

So, as the music will tell people about her new found love, it seems the former Fifth Harmony member thinks it's finally time to open up about her relationship in interviews too.

In an interview with the LA times, the 'Señorita' singer said: "I don’t call him Shawn Mendes, you know? I call him pet names that I’m not gonna say in this interview. But I feel like when I say his name, it’s just contributing to the pop-culture circus."

"As soon as I do it, I can hear the screams...and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you’re not hearing what I’m trying to say.’ I’m not talking about it as some Twitter thing...that’s my boyfriend, this is real."

Camila have previously admitted her uncertainty about signing on to duet with Shawn on the GRAMMY nominated hit 'Señorita', but is (obviously) super happy to have decided to go for it!

The 22-year-old said: "We’re just two kids in love. I thought, you know what? He and I singing together sound great. I’m not gonna overthink this."

They recently formed the steamy number at the American Music Awards, leaving Taylor Swift squealing in the front row in anticipation of the pair kissing, so we're sure she's just as relieved as we are Shamila went through with the song.

