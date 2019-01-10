Shawn Mendes & The 1975's Matty Healy Chat On Twitter Sparking Collab Rumours

10 January 2019, 17:11

Shawn Mendes & Matty Healy chatting on Twitter sparks collaboration rumours
Shawn Mendes & Matty Healy chatting on Twitter sparks collaboration rumours. Picture: Getty Images

The 'In My Blood' singer's got fans excited a new collaboration could be coming when he tweeted The1975's frontman, who has also asked Harry Styles to work with him.

Shawn Mendes has sent his fandom into meltdown a new music collaboration could be on the way after he cryptically started a Twitter conversation with The 1975's frontman Matty Healy just days after Matty asked Harry Styles if he could produce his new album.

Shawn Mendes’s Personal Trainer Shows Off His Workout As Fans Take On The #ShawnMendesChallenge

Shawn Mendes and Matty Healy chatting on Twitter has fans wondering if they're making music
Shawn Mendes and Matty Healy chatting on Twitter has fans wondering if they're making music. Picture: Twitter

Shawn, who hasn't been very active on social media lately because of the flu, posted a snippet of Matty in action singing on stage to his Instagram story, fuelling the fire that they could be teaming up.

Fans were also left scrambling for more clues of the a star-studded trio collab after Matt tweeted Harry Styles to ask if he could produce his next album.

He tweeted: "Hey @Harry_Styles me and George really wanna produce your next album hmu if you wanna it’s cool if not tho I know you’re like super busy etc love!!!!!"

Fans quickly connected the dots and are now imagining their dream collab & getting seriously excited for the potential new music from Shawn, or, even just a whole new musical bromance!

So, Shawn, as Matty replied, the ball is back in your court, and we seriously want to know what you've got up your sleeve, or rather, up your white vest, for the next year!

