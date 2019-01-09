Shawn Mendes’s Personal Trainer Shows Off His Workout As Fans Take On The #ShawnMendesChallenge

Shawn Mendes has become everyone's fitness goals. Picture: Instagram

Shawn Mendes makes working out look easy, but the epic fails of the #ShawnMendesChallenge prove otherwise.

Shawn Mendes is giving off #fitnessgoals vibes in a video uploaded by his personal trainer Josh Adamson.

In the clip, the singer seems to be doing what we describe as the 'jump squat' alongside the caption, “This is the first time that I’ve given @shawnmendes this exercise and he does it with such ease”

The short video shows him doing three reps of the exercise starting on his knees to a squat position and ending with a jump.

Adam praised Shawn for making it look so easy, saying, “His athletic ability is amazing because for most people this is a very hard movement to do... on top of that I had this at the start of a 3 exercise giant set.”

This isn't the first time his PT has posted his workouts but fans loved it so much they've started the #ShawnMendesChallenge and it may not be as easy as it looks.

People around the world have been posting their hilarious reenactments and we can’t get enough of it.

Here are some of our faves:

Okay what’s his personal trainers number because ya girl needs help. (Excuse the noise in the background it’s the tv) #ShawnMendesChallenge @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/RgcofydntU — Abby (@shawnmendes999x) January 9, 2019

WELL... i took fallin all in you too literally

#ShawnMendesChallenge pic.twitter.com/z77EzL5gkg — mel (@ShawnxToronto) January 9, 2019

The ‘Stitches’ hitmaker is likely training for his world tour kicking off at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on March 7 before ending in New Zealand on September 11.

Rather impressive that he was able to get in the gym despite tweeting that he’s been fighting off a “crazy flu”.

