Shawn Mendes’s Personal Trainer Shows Off His Workout As Fans Take On The #ShawnMendesChallenge

9 January 2019, 13:04

Shawn Mendes has become everyone's fitness goals.
Shawn Mendes has become everyone's fitness goals. Picture: Instagram

Shawn Mendes makes working out look easy, but the epic fails of the #ShawnMendesChallenge prove otherwise.

Shawn Mendes is giving off #fitnessgoals vibes in a video uploaded by his personal trainer Josh Adamson.

In the clip, the singer seems to be doing what we describe as the 'jump squat' alongside the caption, “This is the first time that I’ve given @shawnmendes this exercise and he does it with such ease”

The short video shows him doing three reps of the exercise starting on his knees to a squat position and ending with a jump.

Shawn Mendes Has Revealed Details About His World Tour Setlist - Despite The Flu!

Adam praised Shawn for making it look so easy, saying, “His athletic ability is amazing because for most people this is a very hard movement to do... on top of that I had this at the start of a 3 exercise giant set.”

This isn't the first time his PT has posted his workouts but fans loved it so much they've started the #ShawnMendesChallenge and it may not be as easy as it looks.

People around the world have been posting their hilarious reenactments and we can’t get enough of it.

Here are some of our faves:

The ‘Stitches’ hitmaker is likely training for his world tour kicking off at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on March 7 before ending in New Zealand on September 11.

Rather impressive that he was able to get in the gym despite tweeting that he’s been fighting off a “crazy flu”.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Shawn Mendes

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes reveals songs from his upcoming world tour setlist.

Shawn Mendes Has Revealed Details About His World Tour Setlist - Despite The Flu!
Shawn Mendes covers Elvis Presley's 'I Can't Help Falling In Love'

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Stunning Vocals With An Elvis Presley Cover
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes tease new music together

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Tease Musical Sequel & Fans Are Losing It
Shawn Mendes's performance of 'Lost In Japan' at Victoria's Secret Show 2018

Shawn Mendes Fans Think He 'Outshined' Victoria's Secret Angels During Flirty Performance
Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift.

Shawn Mendes Regretted Taylor Swift Posting A Video Of Him In Make-Up For “Fuelling Gay Rumours”

More News

See more More News

Halsey's just let twitter decide her brand new lilac hair do

Halsey Just Let A Twitter Poll Choose Her New Hair Colour

Netflix’s 'You' and the original book have two different endings.

Netflix’s 'You' Has A Different Ending To The Book And Here's Why

TV & Film

There could be a Bird Box sequel in the future.

Bird Box 2: There Might Be A Sequel To The Netflix Hit Film & We’re So Here For It

TV & Film

Gemma & Arg have come a long in way since their first fling back in 2012.

Inside Gemma Collins & James ‘Arg’ Argent’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Together? Are They Engaged?

TV & Film

People accuse Kendall Jenner of using expensive dermotologists to get rid of acne, not the product she's endorsing

Kendall Jenner Branded 'Misleading' For Acne Cream 'Cure' As A-List Dermatologist Uncovered

News