Shawn Mendes Has Revealed Details About His World Tour Setlist - Despite The Flu!

Shawn Mendes reveals songs from his upcoming world tour setlist. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes is excited to kick off his world tour in March and so are we.

Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to let fans know he’s “dying” to perform his 2018 self-titled album live.

Shawn took to Twitter to apologize for his absence from social media, due to a “crazy flu”. However, he returned to surprise fans with a list of the tracks from last year's album which he's added to his setlist, including 'Mutual', 'Why' and 'Particular Taste'.

In a thread of tweets, he wrote:

Dying to get back on tour and play this album for you guys!!!!!!!!! I cant believe I haven’t even played most of these songs live yet! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 7, 2019

Mutual! Why! Particular taste! Etc t etc!!!!! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 7, 2019

Also sorry I haven’t been active I’ve been fighting off a crazy flu! I have been watching you though lol — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 7, 2019

The singer/songwriter kicks off his world tour at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on March 7 and will play Paris, London, and many more before ending in New Zealand on September 11.

Last month Shawn sold out his first headlining concert in his hometown and first-ever stadium show within minutes of tickets going on sale.

“This really was a dream come true to play the Rogers Centre in my home town,” he says in a statement. “And now to have sold it out is just incredible and something I could have only ever imagined.”

A complete list of his 2019 tour dates can be found at www.shaunmendesthetour.com

