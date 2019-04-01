Shawn Mendes Has A New Scar After A Fan Scratched His Cheek

1 April 2019, 14:09

Shawn Mendes has revealed to fans how he got his latest scar, and it's all from him going to greet fans in the front row of his concerts.

Shawn Mendes has officially added to his scar collection as he revealed that a fan scratched his face and many are asking why certain fans over step the mark with their favourite artists.

During one of his intimate backstage Q&A sessions with fans in Zurich, someone asked him how he got the scratch on his face.

The 20-year-old replied: "Well, when I'm finishing the show I go down to the front row of the crowd and someone scratched my cheek in Italy."

The 'In My Blood' singer is known to go down to the front and greet fans at the end of his concerts, but it seems someone got slightly over excited.

Someone pointed out that the whole thing could have been an accident in the excitement of it all, whilst others argued it's 'not that hard' to avoid touching, let alone scratching, another person.

In other news, Billie Eilish just revealed during that Shawn texted her, but she didn't reply, prompting him to tweet her saying 'LOL. wow' and now we're wondering if the Canadian is about to get himself a musician nemesis?

However, something about him being the nicest guy in pop music tells us that is highly unlikely.

So, as Shawn presses on with his mammoth world tour, watch those claws if you're lucky enough to be greeted by the man himself, or you may have some protective fans on your back!

