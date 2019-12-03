Lewis Hamilton Posts Bizarre Misspelt Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Appreciation Post

3 December 2019, 11:46 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 11:53

Lewis Hamilton's appreciation post for Shamila has people laughing
Lewis Hamilton's appreciation post for Shamila has people laughing. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has confused the internet with a bizarre post of Shamila doing what they do best, kiss, whilst tagging an incorrectly spelt version of Shawn's Instagram handle.

Lewis Hamilton's bizarre Instagram story is making its way round the internet, as the F1 champion posted a photo of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello kissing, and tagged a pretty obviously incorrect version of the 'In My Blood' singer's handle.

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him

Posting a snap from Shawn and Camila's date night at a basketball game in LA, the British racing driver wrote 'love this bro @shaunmendess' much to the hilarity of fans who saw it.

Fans re-posted his story to twitter, writing, "@LewisHamilton supporting @ShawnMendes but spelling his name wrong lmao" and "he’s a shawmila stan now."

Fans spotted Shawn also started following Lewis on Instagram, although we're not sure if it's because he saw the shoutout (as the tag was wrong) or if his follow prompted Lewis's praise, but either way, we want to know a whole lot more about this friendship.

If you were wondering, @ShaunMendess is a fan account with 400 and something followers, and is quite obviously not the 'Señorita' singer, who has over 54 million followers.

Lewis Hamilton tagged the wrong Shawn Mendes on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton tagged the wrong Shawn Mendes on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @ShaunMendess

2019 has been the year Shamila's love story officially started, and they have so many cheerleaders- both famous and not, with the duo setting pulses racing at the American Music Awards with their 'Señorita' performance, leaving Taylor Swift squealing with excitement as they teased a kiss (but didn't give us one, goddamnit).

So, Lewis definitely isn't alone in his obsession with their relationship, but he is the only cheerleader to have messed Shawn's handle up that badly, but we forgive him.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes enjoys Camila Cabello's stretch marks

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him
Shawn Mendes' skincare routine is super quick

Shawn Mendes’ Makeup Artist Reveals Secret Behind The 'Señorita' Singer's Skin Routine
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello paid tribute to each other's mums

Camila Cabello Shouts Out Shawn Mendes’ Mum At 2019 AMAs After Winning Award For ‘Senorita’
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won 'Collaboration of the Year' at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Reacting To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy AMA's Performance Is Everything

Taylor Swift

Hot On Capital

Chloe Madeley is waiting for husband, James Haskell, to leave I'm A Celeb...

Chloe Madeley Explains What Partners Do When Waiting For I'm A Celeb Contestants To Leave Jungle

I'm A Celebrity

James McVey asked his bandmates to be his bestmen

The Vamps’ James McVey Asks His Bandmates To Be His Best Men Ahead Of Wedding To Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps

Ariana Grande's parents reunited to watch her show

Ariana Grande’s Parents Reunite To Watch Her Perform Together, 18 Years After Separating

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish defended after not knowing who Van Halen was

Billie Eilish Shamed For Not Knowing Who Van Halen Is- As The Band Speak Out In Her Defence

Billie Eilish

Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? First Trailer Of The 2020 Series Sends Fans Into Meltdown

TV & Film

Taylor Swift is headlining BST Hyde Park 2020

Taylor Swift Announced As BST Hyde Park 2020 Headliner

Taylor Swift