Lewis Hamilton Posts Bizarre Misspelt Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Appreciation Post

Lewis Hamilton's appreciation post for Shamila has people laughing. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has confused the internet with a bizarre post of Shamila doing what they do best, kiss, whilst tagging an incorrectly spelt version of Shawn's Instagram handle.

Lewis Hamilton's bizarre Instagram story is making its way round the internet, as the F1 champion posted a photo of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello kissing, and tagged a pretty obviously incorrect version of the 'In My Blood' singer's handle.

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him

Posting a snap from Shawn and Camila's date night at a basketball game in LA, the British racing driver wrote 'love this bro @shaunmendess' much to the hilarity of fans who saw it.

Fans re-posted his story to twitter, writing, "@LewisHamilton supporting @ShawnMendes but spelling his name wrong lmao" and "he’s a shawmila stan now."

Fans spotted Shawn also started following Lewis on Instagram, although we're not sure if it's because he saw the shoutout (as the tag was wrong) or if his follow prompted Lewis's praise, but either way, we want to know a whole lot more about this friendship.

If you were wondering, @ShaunMendess is a fan account with 400 and something followers, and is quite obviously not the 'Señorita' singer, who has over 54 million followers.

Lewis Hamilton tagged the wrong Shawn Mendes on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @ShaunMendess

2019 has been the year Shamila's love story officially started, and they have so many cheerleaders- both famous and not, with the duo setting pulses racing at the American Music Awards with their 'Señorita' performance, leaving Taylor Swift squealing with excitement as they teased a kiss (but didn't give us one, goddamnit).

So, Lewis definitely isn't alone in his obsession with their relationship, but he is the only cheerleader to have messed Shawn's handle up that badly, but we forgive him.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News