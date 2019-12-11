Shawn Mendes’ Cover Of ‘Last Christmas’ Is Putting Fans In The Best Mood

Shawn Mendes covered ‘Last Christmas’ for a festive TikTok, and it’s everything you’d hope it to be.

With a voice as angelic as his, it’s a surprise Shawn Mendes hasn’t released a Christmas album yet.

However, he did give fans a glimpse into what a festive tune of his would sound like after posting a video on TikTok of himself covering ‘Last Christmas’ with his guitar.

With the glistening effect filter, Shawn’s angelic video was everything fans expected it to be.

Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'. Picture: Getty / TikTok

“I never knew I needed Shawn Mendes singing Last Christmas,” one person said on Twitter, as another wrote: “So talented.”

“I can’t stop watching Shawn’s TikTok he has put me in a happy mood,” agreed a third.

“A song of my youth,” wrote another fan. “Thank you so much Shawn Mendes, love u [sic].”

Camila Cabello’s boyfriend is smouldering in the clip, rocking a blue shirt unbuttoned to reveal his layered necklaces beneath.

Shawn’s world tour is soon coming to an end, which he will no doubt celebrate by spending the festive season with his girlfriend Camila.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating since summer 2019. Picture: Getty

‘Romance’ singer Camila recently opened up about their relationship, saying they were in very different places when they confessed their feelings to each other.

The singer has been discussing her second album, 'Romance', and explained the meaning behind 'Should've Said It', which is basically a tune venting her anger about Shawn waiting for such a long time to confess his feelings for his 'Señorita' partner.

Camila admitted in a video shared on Twitter she had feelings for Shawn before he was ready (two years ago) but she had moved on by the time he was ready to let her know how he felt.

The couple have been dating since the summer this year, gradually opening up more about their romance in recent months after keeping it a secret for weeks.

