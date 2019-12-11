Shawn Mendes’ Cover Of ‘Last Christmas’ Is Putting Fans In The Best Mood

11 December 2019, 16:13

Shawn Mendes covered ‘Last Christmas’ for a festive TikTok, and it’s everything you’d hope it to be.

With a voice as angelic as his, it’s a surprise Shawn Mendes hasn’t released a Christmas album yet.

However, he did give fans a glimpse into what a festive tune of his would sound like after posting a video on TikTok of himself covering ‘Last Christmas’ with his guitar.

Camila Cabello Told Shawn Mendes He Was 'Too Late' When He Confessed His Feelings To Her

With the glistening effect filter, Shawn’s angelic video was everything fans expected it to be.

Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'
Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'. Picture: Getty / TikTok

“I never knew I needed Shawn Mendes singing Last Christmas,” one person said on Twitter, as another wrote: “So talented.”

“I can’t stop watching Shawn’s TikTok he has put me in a happy mood,” agreed a third.

“A song of my youth,” wrote another fan. “Thank you so much Shawn Mendes, love u [sic].”

Camila Cabello’s boyfriend is smouldering in the clip, rocking a blue shirt unbuttoned to reveal his layered necklaces beneath.

Shawn’s world tour is soon coming to an end, which he will no doubt celebrate by spending the festive season with his girlfriend Camila.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating since summer 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating since summer 2019. Picture: Getty

‘Romance’ singer Camila recently opened up about their relationship, saying they were in very different places when they confessed their feelings to each other.

The singer has been discussing her second album, 'Romance', and explained the meaning behind 'Should've Said It', which is basically a tune venting her anger about Shawn waiting for such a long time to confess his feelings for his 'Señorita' partner.

Camila admitted in a video shared on Twitter she had feelings for Shawn before he was ready (two years ago) but she had moved on by the time he was ready to let her know how he felt.

The couple have been dating since the summer this year, gradually opening up more about their romance in recent months after keeping it a secret for weeks.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shamila News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Justin Bieber has a similar tattoo to Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber Got A 'Shawn Mendes Inspired' Tattoo & Fans Think He's Copying The 'Señorita' Singer

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Shawn Mendes reveals moment universe told him to tell Camila Cabello about his feelings

Shawn Mendes Reveals The Universe's 'Sign' That Led Him To Tell Camila Cabello How He Felt
Shawn Mendes' fans are urging him not to cut his hair

Shawn Mendes Tells Fans He’s Going ‘Bald’ After Asking For Hair Advice
Shawn Mendes had the best response to a fan who called Camila Cabello 'breathtaking'

Shawn Mendes Had The Best Response To A Fan Who Called Camila Cabello ‘Breathtaking’

Hot On Capital

Lewis Capaldi dropped a second music video for 'Bruises'

Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated in 2014

Are Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Dating? Inside The Exes' Close Friendship

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is behind the mysterious island of Eroda and stars in latest trailer

Harry Styles Teases What's Next In 'Eroda' Tale As He Gears Up For 'Fine Line' Release

Harry Styles

Ariana Grande tells fans she's started working toward another album

Ariana Grande Reveals Sweetener Tour Live Album Track List

Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian claimed no one from her family was contacted about I'm A Celeb

Kim Kardashian Claims 'No One From I'm A Celeb Got In Touch' About Supporting Caitlyn Jenner In The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Styles ate a scorpion instead of ranking 1D's solo careers

WATCH: Harry Styles Dodges Question About Ranking Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn's Solo Music

Harry Styles