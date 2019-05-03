Who Is The Girl Starring In Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video?

3 May 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 10:47

Shawn Mendes' brand new music video for 'If I Can't Have You' has arrived and everyone's got one question they want answered... who's the girl starring alongside Shawn?

Shawn Mendes' brand new single 'If I Can't Have You' has been released along with a fresh music video! Of course, our fave Shawn looks dreamy as ever however it's his co-star who's also grabbing the attention.

There are two candidates for who is starring next to Shawn. The first is Kristina Cocoli who actually starred in Niall Horan's 'On The Loose' video and the second is model Kaia Gerber.

Shawn Mendes Fans 'Plan To Unstan' After He Says He's 'Not Bothered About DC Or Marvel'

Kristina Cocoli stars alongside Shawn Mendes in his new music video
Kristina Cocoli stars alongside Shawn Mendes in his new music video. Picture: YouTube

Some fans believed the co-star was daughter of Cindy Crawford and model in her own right Kaia Gerber.

However a behind the scenes photo posted on Twitter has since revealed it is in fact Kristina Cocoli!

Kristina Cocoli starred in Niall Horan's 'On The Loose' music video in 2018 and is now buddying up with Shawn too! What. A. Lucky. Woman!

Shawn Mendes fans instantly thought they'd recognised the girl as Kaia Gerber as soon as Kristina popped up on screen...

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of two models; Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and starred in her very first modelling campaign for Versace's junior line when she was only 15 years old.

How old is Kaia Gerber?

Kaia Gerber was born on 3rd September 2001 making her 17 years old when she starred in Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You' music video.

Does Kaia have a brother or sister?

Kaia does in fact have an old brother called Presley Walker Gerber who is of course a model too!

Download our free app for all the Shawn Mendes news you need in your life!

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes shared the video for 'If I Can't Have You'

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Flexes His Arms In Artsy 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video
Shawn Mendes' new song 'If I Can't Have You' is set for release on 3 May

Shawn Mendes Announces Brand New Song, 'If I Can't Have You'

Fans are "flicking" Shawn Mendes in his 'Stitches' music video

WATCH: This Shawn Mendes Trend Sees Fans Flicking Him In 'Stitches' Music Video
Shawn Mendes's movie revelation divided fans

Shawn Mendes Fans 'Plan To Unstan' After He Says He's 'Not Bothered About DC Or Marvel'
Shawn Mendes has apparently planned surprises for his appearance on Saturday Night Live

Shawn Mendes' Manager Promises "Serious Surprises" For His Upcoming SNL Appearance

Hot On Capital

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Did They Get Married?
Cardi B shut down online haters after an intimate photo of her at the BBMAs was 'leaked'

WATCH: Cardi B Strips Naked After Billboard Music Awards To Hit Back At ‘Nude’ Picture Leak
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are the ultimate couple goals.

Liam Hemsworth Says He Wants '10, 15, Maybe 20' Kids With Wife Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her battle with panic attacks and anxiety

Perrie Edwards 'Feared Being Left Alone' As She Battled Crippling Anxiety

Little Mix

Taylor Swift fans think they know what TS7 will be called after BBMA red carpet

Is Taylor Swift Hinting At The 'Angelic' Title Of TS7 In Her BBMA Red Carpet Look?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift put on a colourful performance at the BBMAs

WATCH: Taylor Swift Makes Epic Colourful Comeback At Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift