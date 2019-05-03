Who Is The Girl Starring In Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video?

Shawn Mendes' brand new music video for 'If I Can't Have You' has arrived and everyone's got one question they want answered... who's the girl starring alongside Shawn?

Shawn Mendes' brand new single 'If I Can't Have You' has been released along with a fresh music video! Of course, our fave Shawn looks dreamy as ever however it's his co-star who's also grabbing the attention.

There are two candidates for who is starring next to Shawn. The first is Kristina Cocoli who actually starred in Niall Horan's 'On The Loose' video and the second is model Kaia Gerber.

Shawn Mendes Fans 'Plan To Unstan' After He Says He's 'Not Bothered About DC Or Marvel'

Kristina Cocoli stars alongside Shawn Mendes in his new music video. Picture: YouTube

Some fans believed the co-star was daughter of Cindy Crawford and model in her own right Kaia Gerber.

However a behind the scenes photo posted on Twitter has since revealed it is in fact Kristina Cocoli!

Kristina Cocoli via IG! (First pic)

She will be in the #IfICantHaveYou Music Video! pic.twitter.com/qTYWPs9ezF — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) May 3, 2019

Kristina Cocoli starred in Niall Horan's 'On The Loose' music video in 2018 and is now buddying up with Shawn too! What. A. Lucky. Woman!

I Stan that the girl who is in Shawn’s new music video is the same girl who was in Niall’s music video for on the loose — ℰ𝓂𝓂𝒶 ◟̽◞̽ (@HazzaMendes) May 3, 2019

Shawn Mendes fans instantly thought they'd recognised the girl as Kaia Gerber as soon as Kristina popped up on screen...

if this is Kaia Gerber... I love her but imma hate her for a while if it is lol https://t.co/HCZ4DyiKdv — lilliana✨🇵🇷 (@stylesmendesss) May 3, 2019

is that kaia gerber in the new shawn mendes mv — missjng baek day 21 (@KYOONGlSM) May 3, 2019

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of two models; Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and starred in her very first modelling campaign for Versace's junior line when she was only 15 years old.

How old is Kaia Gerber?

Kaia Gerber was born on 3rd September 2001 making her 17 years old when she starred in Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You' music video.

Does Kaia have a brother or sister?

Kaia does in fact have an old brother called Presley Walker Gerber who is of course a model too!

Download our free app for all the Shawn Mendes news you need in your life!