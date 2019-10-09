Shawn Mendes Commented On Justin Bieber's Honeymoon Photo & Everyone's Excited

Shawn Mendes comments on Justin Bieber's honeymoon snap. Picture: PA/ Instagram @justinbieber

Shawn Mendes dropped a comment onto Justin Bieber's honeymoon snap, proving there's no animosity between the Canadian singer, despite Hailey being a rumoured ex of the 'If I Can't Have You' star.

Justin Bieber's jetted off on his honeymoon with wife Hailey Bieber and posted a seriously impressive snap of a whale shark underneath a boat, and it's such an incredible snap that Shawn Mendes couldn't help commenting on it!

Justin & Hailey have jetted off to an unknown tropical location after their A-lister wedding in South Carolina, and apart from trolling Taylor Swift for the video of her eating a banana after getting laser eye surgery, have been proper tourists and gone to see some sites.

The 'Sorry' singer posted a photo of a Whale Shark beneath the surface of the ocean, just below a boat, captioning the shot, "This photo is real! WHALE SHARK biggest fish in the ocean."

So impressive was the snap, that rumoured ex of Hailey Baldwin, Shawn, who has now moved on with his long term BFF and collaborator, Camila Cabello, dropped a 'wow' onto Justin's snap, much to the excitement of fans.

All three are on good terms with each other, with Justin and Shawn joking earlier this year they were going to fight it out to see who would get crowned the 'prince of pop', despite the 'Señorita' singer admitting in a Rolling Stone interview he and Hailey were indeed more than friends.

He told the publication they were never official but there was something going on: "I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo...I get it, you know. I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them."

So, now both princes of pop are wified off, in the figurative sense, will we see any double dates happening?

