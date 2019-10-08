Hailey Baldwin And A Taylor Swift Fan Are Feuding On Twitter

Hailey Baldwin responded to a Taylor Swift fan who shared a video slating the model. Picture: Getty

Hailey Baldwin became embroiled in a Twitter spat with a huge Taylor Swift fan.

Justin Bieber’s new wife Hailey Baldwin responded to a Taylor Swift fan who shared a video in which a young woman calls the model “a flop” and claims the 22 year old simply has “a cute last name” which “got her places”.

Twitter account @myyylover, who is clearly a huge fan of Tay Tay and has met her in the past, shared the clip alongside the tweet: “If I could emphasise a video 1000x over I would xx” before tagging Hailey in the message.

Fans Point Out Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Has A Spelling Error On It

It comes after Justin poked fun at Taylor’s post-Lasik eye surgery banana video, where she’s seen having a complete meltdown over picking the wrong banana from a bunch.

if i could emphasize a video 1000x over i would xx @haileybieber pic.twitter.com/nFVbiBaAGx — it's beautiful how dedicated you are (@myyylover) October 7, 2019

Hailey Baldwin has since deleted the tweets. Picture: MyyyLover/Twitter

However, Hailey spotted the tweet from the fan in her mentions and didn’t hesitate in hitting back in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Sharing the video, she replied: “I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!”

She then added: “Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you, I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means.

“But being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know ’cause I been there...all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!”

Hailey has since deleted the tweets after the Taylor fan hit back a number of times, leaving Swifties insisting they “won” the Twitter row.

However, she did later take to Instagram stories to share a bible quote on how "beautiful it is" when "brothers and sisters get along".

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News