Shawn Mendes Admits Grammy Nerves & The Need To Be Vulnerable With Fans

Shawn Mendes has opened up about new music, Grammy nerves and wanting to be vulnerable for his fans in a new video post.

Shawn Mendes has opened up in a rare video post about battling nerves ahead of his 2019 Grammy performance and realising the need to stop caring what people think of him so much in order to truly connect with his music.

Filming himself whilst in a car, Shawn, who is nominated for Song Of The Year, (In My Blood) and Pop Vocal Album said: "I was thinking about being really nervous for the Grammy's and what makes me nervous when I'm performing and I realised that I care so much about what people think, whether it's people sitting in the audience or if it's what people are thinking online."

"I sit there and i just think in my head 'Right, what do i have to do right now to impress people' and I realise that's the backwards thing and what I have to truly do is sit down and sing my song and truly connect with it."

"[I need to] get goose bumps form the fact that I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much and the only way the audience can truly feel, is if i'm feeling it too."

"If you are passionate about something or if you can take this in your own way... the goal is not to impress people, if there's anyone you should worry about impressing it's yourself."

The 2019 Grammy's take place on the 11th February and will also see performances from Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few.

