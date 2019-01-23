Liam Payne Asks Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan To "Play The Triangle" On Their Collaboration

Liam Payne wants to join in on Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan's collaboration. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne reached out to Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes - after they announced their collaboration - asking to "play the triangle" with them.

After Shawn Mendes announced on Twitter that he was going to collaborate with Niall Horan, Niall's former One Direction band mate, Liam Payne, reached out to ask to join them.

The 'Strip That Down' singer saw Shawn and Niall's exchange on Twitter, and replied, asking "Can I play the triangle?"

Can I play the triangle? — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 22, 2019

In conclusion, we stan this idea harder than we ever thought we possibly could.

After a fan asked Niall when he would be working with the Canadian 'Stitches' singer, Niall replied to his 39.3 million Twitter followers, saying "We're going to try".

Shawn then shared his response, confirming an upcoming collaboration, saying "We ARE going to!"

