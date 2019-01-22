Shawn Mendes Confirms Upcoming Collaboration With Niall Horan

22 January 2019, 07:32

Shawn Mendes confirms a collaboration with Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes confirms a collaboration with Niall Horan. Picture: Getty

The 'Stitches' singer responded to a post on Twitter, claiming that he is definitely going to release a song with Niall Horan.

Ever since they were born, fans have been hoping for a collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan.

Now, after one fan asked, the 'Lost In Japan' singer - who apparently also has a collaboration with Miley Cyrus coming - has confirmed that they are releasing a song together.

One fan, with the handle @goldsniall, asked the 'Slow Hands' star if he was ever going to "give us a song with Shawn", to which Niall replied "We’re going to try."

The 20-year-old singer then shared Niall's response, adding "We ARE going to!", which then led to Niall quickly replying with "Let’s do it then".

Shawn Mendes has recently collaborated with many big stars, including Zedd and Camila Cabello.

