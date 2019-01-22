Shawn Mendes Confirms Upcoming Collaboration With Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes confirms a collaboration with Niall Horan. Picture: Getty

The 'Stitches' singer responded to a post on Twitter, claiming that he is definitely going to release a song with Niall Horan.

Ever since they were born, fans have been hoping for a collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan.

Now, after one fan asked, the 'Lost In Japan' singer - who apparently also has a collaboration with Miley Cyrus coming - has confirmed that they are releasing a song together.

We ARE going to! https://t.co/2eqKjQkqnN — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 21, 2019

One fan, with the handle @goldsniall, asked the 'Slow Hands' star if he was ever going to "give us a song with Shawn", to which Niall replied "We’re going to try."

The 20-year-old singer then shared Niall's response, adding "We ARE going to!", which then led to Niall quickly replying with "Let’s do it then".

Let’s do it then — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 21, 2019

Shawn Mendes has recently collaborated with many big stars, including Zedd and Camila Cabello.