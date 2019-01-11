Miley Cyrus Subtly Teased An Upcoming Collaboration With Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus has teased a collaboration with Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer commented on rumours that she was working with Shawn Mendes on her upcoming album.

Miley Cyrus has responded to comments that she was collaborating with Shawn Mendes on her upcoming seventh studio album.

After it was rumoured that she would be working with the 'Stitches' singer - who is also said to be working with The 1975's Matt Healy - fans started posting the speculated reports, to which Miley responded.

> Miley Cyrus Leaves Fans Utterly Shocked As They Discover Her Real Name

Miley Cyrus commented on a fan's Instagram which hinted at the collaboration. Picture: Instagram

One fan posted a photo of the pair, alluding to their joint work, and Miley Cyrus liked and commented a heart emoji on the post.

The caption of the post said, "According to some rumors, Shawn Mendes will be part of Miley's new album," and has led her fans to believe the reports are true.

> If You Can't Wait For This Collab, You're Gonna Wanna Head Over To Our App Now!

Both of the stars have had their fare share of major collaborations recently. Miley Cyrus reached the top spot on the Official Big Top 40 with 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', with Mark Ronson.

Shawn Mendes has also worked with Camila Cabello, Zedd and The Vamps in the past.