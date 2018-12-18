Miley Cyrus Leaves Fans Utterly Shocked As They Discover Her Real Name

Miley Cyrus' real name has left fans in shock. Picture: PA

Liam Hemsworth’s fiancée is known worldwide as Miley Cyrus, but this hasn’t always been her real name.

Miley Cyrus is back on the music scene releasing songs including ‘War Is Over’ and ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ with Mark Ronson, making her a household name again.

However, many will be surprised to know this hasn’t always been what people called her, in fact, her real name is something far more spiritual - Destiny Hope Cyrus.

And fans have been totally shocked by the discovery, flocking to Twitter to discuss the fact with fellow followers.

> Miley Cyrus Makes X Rated Confession About Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth

One wrote, “Why did I just realise Miley Cyrus’s real name is Destiny Hope Cyrus…”

Another just as shocked fan tweeted, “Am I the only person who didn’t know Miley Cyrus’ real name was Destiny Hope?”

Born to parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Leticia Jean, Miley was originally called Destiny Hope Cyrus - a name her parents believed meant she would go on to great things.

But with her career starting young with projects such as Hannah Montana and her first album, Liam Hemsworth’s fiancée decided to use her childhood nickname as her stage name.

Miley Cyrus fans took to Twitter to discuss their discover. Picture: Twitter

Hannah Montana fans were unaware she ever changed her name. Picture: Twitter

Named ‘Smiley’ by all her family, the 26 year old referred to herself as Miley. Her middle name Ray was inspired by her grandad too.

And then it was in 2008 when Miley legally changed her name leaving everyone to forget all about Destiny Hope.