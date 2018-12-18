Miley Cyrus Just Made A Seriously X-Rated Confession About Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Miley Cyrus made this shocking admission about boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

Get you a man like Liam Hemsworth says a very proud fiancée Miley Cyrus...

We already knew Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are a fairytale couple but we ship them even more after Miley’s hilarious X-rated admission in an Instagram comment…

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Miley had commented on a meme about the ‘perfect man’ – and it’s safe to say Liam comes off VERY well in it!

The meme reads, “No man has all 5: Good d**k game, empathy, a height above 5’9”, no h*es, common sense” to which Miley replied, “Mine does! Don’t give up!”.

Miley Cyrus commented on this meme. Picture: Instagram

We’ll never be able to look at Liam in the same way again after that revelation…

Miley wasn’t the only one who commented, however – Lili Reinhart, who’s dating Cole Sprouse, also commented “found one!”.

Miley and Liam had previously dated when they were younger before splitting in 2013 but the couple reunited in 2016 and got engaged again, proving true love always finds a way if it's meant to be.

Girls, you’re totally wingwomanning us forever more.

