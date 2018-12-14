Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Mark Ronson And Sean Ono Lennon For ‘War Is Over (Happy Xmas)' Cover

Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson And Sean Ono Lennon cover 'War Is Over (Happy Xmas). Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is just full of surprises.

Miley Cyrus has released a surprise collaboration with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon for a cover of the 1971 John Lennon and Yuko Ono track, ‘War Is Over (Happy Xmas)'.

Miley Cyrus New Album: 2019 Release Date, New Songs And Everything We Know So Far

Ahead of her SNL appearance over the weekend, the singer teamed up with not only Mark but John and Yoko’s actual son, Sean.

Though the song has been covered countless times, this couldn’t be a better co-sign.

Speaking about her version, Miley praised Sean by saying he was “just an incredible being to be in the room with” and detailed his sound as “special” and “magic”.

“This song…the way that it is so true to where we are right now and these lyrics of ‘what have we done?’ Are we doing enough, are we actually active? All we do is complain and we don’t actually get out there and do enough in our communities.” Miley says of the song.

Listen to the cover of ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ below:

The three will perform the cover live on SNL this weekend alongside the Mark and Miley collaboration, ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.

> Download Our Free App To Keep Up To Date With All Your Miley Cyrus News!