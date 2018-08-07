Shawn Mendes Fans Accidentally Arrived For His Concert A Year Early

Shawn Mendes Fans Arrived One Year Early For His Live Show. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Shawn Mendes fan Bob Rice and his family turned up 365 days early to Shawn's show in Pittsburgh and they weren't the only ones!

Shawn Mendes has played loads of shows across 2018 following the release of his new self-titled album, plus he's been letting Taylor Swift do his make-up backstage too!

Bob Rice and his Shawn Mendes loving family from Ohio booked to see what they believed was one of Shawn's upcoming tour dates, however when they arrived at the venue in Pittsburgh they were left pretty confused.

So, we got tickets for the Shawn Mendes concert on August 6. However, getting here we realized it was for 2019. And we weren’t the only ones! We will be back next year! pic.twitter.com/LXmgm6ySIC — Bob Rice (@therealbobrice) August 6, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Bob explained, 'So, we got tickets for the Shawn Mendes concert on August 6. However, getting here we realized it was for 2019. And we weren’t the only ones! We will be back next year!'

Shawn Mendes is set to perform at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on 6th August 2019 and so we can only imagine the family's confusion when there was hardly anyone around on their arrival.

What's perhaps the most surprising thing about all of this is that Bob and his family weren't the only Shawn Mendes fans to make the mistake...

sooooo @ShawnMendes I appreciate you selling your 2019 tour tickets this early, but my friends and I all just drove 6 hrs to Pittsburgh to the PPG Paints Arena to see you in concert,,, a YEAR in advance. pic.twitter.com/004XJwtvFk — lex ✨ (@gceff) August 6, 2018

I CANT BELIEVE WE DROVE 6 HOURS TO SEE @ShawnMendes AND WE SHOWED UP A WHOLE YEAR EARLY XKSKAKAJSK pic.twitter.com/2Xz86y2NzQ — 💫 (@hobismole) August 6, 2018

How so many people managed to make the same mistake on the same day we'll never know, but at least Shawn's got a whole year to make his Pittsburgh live show even more special!

