WATCH: Taylor Swift Gave Shawn Mendes His Dream Make-Up Look

6 August 2018, 16:43

Taylor Swift doing Shawn Mendes' make-up is something we never thought we'd see!

Shawn Mendes has got an incredible voice and now he's got amazing eye make-up to match after Taylor Swift treat him to a brand new look backstage at a show recently.

Taking to her Instagram Stories as you can see in the video above, Taylor sat Shawn down backstage and gave him the exact same look that her dancers wear, which she explains in the clip.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

After receiving his new look, Shawn exclaims, "This is perfect. This is all I wanted, ever", somehow capturing our hearts with his humble sweetness more than he already has.

Taylor had been performing at the Rogers Centre in Shawn's hometown of Toronto and he poped backstage after the show to catch up with Tay Tay and long time bestie Camila Cabello, who you can see in the background of the video and who has been opening for Taylor on her 'Reputation' world tour.

So far during their careers Taylor and Shawn have never recorded a track together, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that this make up routine is the start of a potential collab in the near future!

