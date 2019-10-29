Shawn Mendes Reveals The Valuable Lesson Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Taught Him About Fame

Shawn Mendes has revealed that superstars have imparted crucial wisdom to him to remain humble which makes us love him even more.

📹 | “(...) I got to meet people like Ed and Taylor Swift when I was really young and they were super successful. I realised the only reason they were successful was because they were just being them.” — Shawn Mendes at his fan M&G today [@MendesNotified] pic.twitter.com/ErfajSxOV4 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 29, 2019

During one of his much loved fan Q&A sessions whilst touring over in Australia, Shawn, 21, passed on some of the best wisdom he received whilst becoming the superstar he is today, by other artists.

"As you become successful, the most common thing you hear is to 'stay humble'."

"I got to meet people like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift when I was really young and they were two people who were uber successful. I realised the only reason they were successful was because they were just being them."

"I met people who were clearly faking it so much and trying so hard and they weren't doing very well because of that and I realised there's only one way to be truly successful, and that's just to be authentic."

The 'Señorita' singer has been opening up in his Q&A sessions about his relationship with Camila Cabello, letting a fan know the pair made things official on the 4th July, having previously said he wasn't comfortable speaking about them without her present.

shawn said that him and camila became official on july 4th .... on THIS iconic day I AM NOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/7XL3RrdG1E — 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐞 (@romantickarlas) October 26, 2019

This was one of the first times the long time friends and collaborators had been spotted in public together as a couple, so fans are super excited to have the singer confirm an official date.

Camila herself has also been opening up more about their relationship, telling Roman, Vick & Sonny she's incredibly happy and loved up with her Canadian beau.

