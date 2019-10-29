Shawn Mendes Reveals The Valuable Lesson Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Taught Him About Fame

29 October 2019, 13:39

Shawn Mendes reveals valuable lessons taught by superstars
Shawn Mendes reveals valuable lessons taught by superstars. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has revealed that superstars have imparted crucial wisdom to him to remain humble which makes us love him even more.

Shawn Mendes has revealed some of the invaluable advice he was given by superstars including Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, which is to remain humble

Shawn Mendes Reveals When He & Camila Cabello Became An Official Couple

During one of his much loved fan Q&A sessions whilst touring over in Australia, Shawn, 21, passed on some of the best wisdom he received whilst becoming the superstar he is today, by other artists.

"As you become successful, the most common thing you hear is to 'stay humble'."

"I got to meet people like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift when I was really young and they were two people who were uber successful. I realised the only reason they were successful was because they were just being them."

"I met people who were clearly faking it so much and trying so hard and they weren't doing very well because of that and I realised there's only one way to be truly successful, and that's just to be authentic."

The 'Señorita' singer has been opening up in his Q&A sessions about his relationship with Camila Cabello, letting a fan know the pair made things official on the 4th July, having previously said he wasn't comfortable speaking about them without her present.

This was one of the first times the long time friends and collaborators had been spotted in public together as a couple, so fans are super excited to have the singer confirm an official date.

Camila herself has also been opening up more about their relationship, telling Roman, Vick & Sonny she's incredibly happy and loved up with her Canadian beau.

> Download Our App To Keep Up With Everything Shawn Mendes

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes reveals when he and Camila Cabello became official

Shawn Mendes Reveals When He & Camila Cabello Became An Official Couple
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Shawn Mendes meeting fans in Australia

Shawn Mendes Proves He's The Nicest Guy In Music Whilst In Australia
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello spotted with matching bond touch bracelets

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Have Bond-Touch Bracelets For Long Distance Relationships
Miley Cyrus confirms Shawn Mendes collaboration 'Playboy'

Has Miley Cyrus Revealed A Shawn Mendes Collaboration Is On Her New Album?

Miley Cyrus

Hot On Capital

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & Yungblud's Relationship Timeline - How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Dated Before Splitting Up
Halsey has made her relationship with Evan Peters official

Halsey And New Boyfriend Evan Peters Confirm Relationship As They Rock Matching Costumes At Halloween Bash
Molly-Mae Hague channelled Hailey Bieber at the Pride of Britain Awards

Molly-Mae Hague Channels Hailey Bieber At Pride Of Britain Awards In Beautiful Pink Dress

TV & Film

Selena Gomez deletes Kim Kardashian post in favour of Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Deletes Kim Kardashian Post & Replaces With 'Ride Or Die' Taylor Swift Tribute
Justin Bieber wants to release a new album before Christmas

Justin Bieber Has Promised Fans A New Album If He Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber

Inside BFF Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's friendship

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship