WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Rehearse For Their Dolly Parton Duet

Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus's rehearsal for their Dolly Parton tribute performance has been posted online and has got us seriously excited for their performance together.

A clip of Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes rehearsing for their Dolly Parton tribute performance they've been teasing on Instagram has been posted onto Twitter and people cannot wait to hear the full thing at the ‘Person Of The Year’ Tribute Concert hosted by the Recording Academy ahead of the Grammy's.

Shawn singing with Miley 😭 pic.twitter.com/wLFAl5ugyE — Mendes Updates (@SMendesQandA) February 7, 2019

Miley first sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo from a rehearsal and Shawn's name is taped to some equipment behind her and his blue guitar was stored in the shot, letting fans know they were together.

They then pretty much confirmed they were working on a Dolly tribute when they uploaded a picture together wearing matching Dolly Parton leather jackets.

They captioned the photo from her infamous tune 'Islands in the Stream' saying: "This could be the year for the real thing."

It will be the first time we've seen these two icons team up to perform, and with their joint vocal and guitar ability, we're certain they're going to be doing Miley Cyrus's godmother, Dolly, more than proud!

Shawn is also performing at the main Grammy's evening which takes place on the 10th February and has opened up about how nervous he is for his performance.

