Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Didn't Have Sex Before Marriage In Vogue interview

7 February 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 13:05

Justin & Hailey Bieber have revealed the secret to their happy relationship.
Justin & Hailey Bieber have revealed the secret to their happy relationship. Picture: instagram

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have ‘confirmed the secret to their relationship’ to Vogue.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin tied the knot last year and they’ve now revealed the secret to their happy relationship: celibacy.

Speaking to Vogue, the couple confessed they ‘saved themselves’ for their wedding day.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés

Justin told the magazine he made the decision to be celibate in 2017 after developing a ‘legitimate problem with sex’ and he believes he’s now been ‘rewarded’ by God for his ‘good behaviour’.

He said: “[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.

“There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour.”

Justin and Hailey, who are reportedly eager to start a family, first met in 2009 but they didn’t officially start dating until years later in 2016. Their romance was short-lived, though, and Hailey admitted they ‘didn’t speak for quite some time’ following their first break-up, which is when Justin rekindled his romance with Selena Gomez.

However, the pair got back in touch in June 2018 after reconnecting as friends at a Hillsong church service in Manhattan and now they are husband and wife.

Hayiley told the magazine: “One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’

“Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].”

We’re so happy for these two!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Justin & Hailey Bieber News

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are talking about starting a family.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Planning To Start A Family, According To Her Dad, Stephen Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have pushed their wedding date back once again.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Cancelled Their Wedding For The Second Time
Hailey Baldwin has a famous family.

Who Is Hailey Baldwin’s Dad? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Wife’s Family

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

All the details on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's upcoming wedding

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Wedding: All The Details From The Date To The Dress & Location
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are planning their February wedding

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Sent Out Wedding Invites For February
Justin Bieber trolled David Beckham in hilarious Instagram throwback

Justin Bieber Just Trolled David Beckham In This Most Hilarious Way

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed