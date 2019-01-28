Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Planning To Start A Family, According To Her Dad, Stephen Baldwin

They may have postponed their wedding but Justin and Hailey Bieber are keen to have a baby according to her father.

There could be another Bieber on the planet soon if Hailey Baldwin’s father is to be believed – he says Justin Bieber can’t wait to start a family.

Stephen Baldwin told TMZ, “He knows what he wants and he's now taken care of that, and pursuing the vision and the dreams that he has for himself, to have his own family etc.

“We're blessed and we're praying and we're excited. His whole career he has given; so now he's taking this time to kind of take some time for himself, and that's important too in one's growth.”

It comes after Justin and Hailey postponed their main wedding ceremony for the second time, having tied the knot in a registry office in New York back in September.

Stephen added, “It takes a lot to coordinate what they're doing, and a lot of moving parts as you can imagine on both sides for families. I'm not sure where it's all going to land but it's all coming together nicely.

“And for right now, as you can imagine, as part of the strategy they just want to have something really special and beautiful and spiritual, and they're going to take as much time as they need to organize it to do it to their liking and their wishes.”

The couple are said to have changed their mind about having their wedding ceremony on the West Coast in favour of a destination wedding.

