Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Cancelled Their Wedding For The Second Time

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have pushed their wedding date back once again. Picture: Getty

Justin and Hailey have been trying to set a date for their main wedding ceremony but have cancelled it for the second time.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have cancelled their main wedding ceremony for the second time.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Wedding: All The Details From The Date To The Dress & Location

Justin and Hailey had originally planned for a January date but moved it back to give them more time to arrange the lavish ceremony.

They moved it to March, planning a celebration with 300 guests in Los Angeles on Justin’s birthday but have decided to reschedule once again after several of their loved-ones couldn’t make it.

A source told TMZ, “They initially panicked and started to scramble for another date. The wedding will not be anytime soon.

"They want to properly plan it this time with plenty of warning for guests. They're now thinking they may want to do a destination wedding, knowing that would pare down the guest list considerably."

The couple are already officially married, having tied the knot in a courthouse in New York back in September, but want to put on a full celebration for their friends and family.

Hailey also changed her social media names to ‘Hailey Bieber’ in November, meaning the marriage was now Instagram official.

