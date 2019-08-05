Shawn Mendes Decides To 'Take A Break' & Deletes His Social Media

Shawn Mendes deletes his social media apps. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes has revealed at a recent Q&A that he's deleted all social media apps from his phone in order to give himself a break.

Shawn Mendes has decided that he's had enough of social media and deleted all the apps from his phone in order to 'take care' of himself.

In a recent Q&A session during his tour, Shawn opened up about his feelings towards social media and how everyone needs to realise when it's time to put down their phones.

Shawn Mendes In Concert - Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

Shawn told fans, "I struggle with social media a lot", adding, "To be honest with you guys, I deleted Instagram and Twitter three days ago, but I send my manager pictures and I’m like, ‘Can you post this.'"

The Stitches star continued by saying, "Sometimes I need to take a break from it too because it gets to me just as much as it gets to anyone else - you have to take care of yourself, it’s really really important. Make yourself come first."

Shawn's supposed bae Camila has also been posting about the pressures of social media in a honest Insta story to her millions of followers...

She couldn't have said it better.. don't believe everything you see on social media. You're perfect the way you are. @Camila_Cabello pic.twitter.com/fAWts3t3TT — Mutual_Mendes (@MendesPrincexox) August 4, 2019

