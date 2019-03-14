Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

Inside Shawn Mendes's tour Q&A's. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

Inside Shawn Mendes's tour Q&A's, from the cosy set up to the 'Stitches' singer opening up to fans about future collaborations and tour set list.

Shawn Mendes has officially kicked off the UK & Europe leg of his 2019 tour and is holding some incredibly special backstage Q&A's for fans in a specially designated 'cosy' area and fans have been sharing their amazing experiences with the 'In My Blood' singer.

Decked out with blankets, cushions and fairy lights in a sleepover style room, Shawn kicks back and relaxes, sitting on an amp, to chat with some of his most loyal fans.

Fans have been sharing little snippets from the sessions, one of which sees Shawn admitting that he thought about turning them into 'group meditation' sessions rather than the informal chats.

One fan even took a picture of the Q&A room and put it side-to-side with the Quidditch tent from Harry Potter and now we're wondering if the star, who is a self confessed Potterhead, took inspiration from the franchise.

Shawn Mendes the tour: q&a room // Quidditch World Cup tent from Harry Potter ⛺️ @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/Rg0ETc7eBY — val 🕊 (@shawnstaylena) March 12, 2019

He discusses everything from how he's feeling to future collaborations he wants, and even listens to people's wishes for him to add certain songs to his tour set list, proving once again his commitment to his fans.

