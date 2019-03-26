Shawn Mendes Congratulated Old Friend, Nash Grier, On His Engagement

Shawn Mendes congratulated Nash Grier on his engagement. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

The 'Stitches' singer sent his wishes to friend and Internet personality, Nash Grier, following the news of his recent engagement.

Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to comment on Nash Grier's engagement, after he uploaded a photo of his fiancée.

The Vine star uploaded a photo of Taylor Giavasis holding her ring in the air, with the caption "She said yes", to which Shawn responded.

The 'Lost In Japan' crooner wrote "Wow . Congratulations" followed by three heart emojis to Nash's 9.9 million followers.

Nash and Shawn formed a friendship around 2014, when the pair began uploading sketches and song covers on Vine.

Shawn Mendes commented on Nash Grier's engagement announcement. Picture: Instagram

It was rumoured that Shawn had previously fallen out with his former Vine friends, including Nash and Cameron Dallas, after they reportedly threw shade at him. One instance involved Cameron commenting on a post of Shawn with Taylor Swift, saying "Dang, what about the people who helped you get there (:"

It seems like Shawn has squashed any possible beef between him and the Vine stars now, though.