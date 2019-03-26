Shawn Mendes Congratulated Old Friend, Nash Grier, On His Engagement

26 March 2019, 11:27

Shawn Mendes congratulated Nash Grier on his engagement
Shawn Mendes congratulated Nash Grier on his engagement. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

The 'Stitches' singer sent his wishes to friend and Internet personality, Nash Grier, following the news of his recent engagement.

Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to comment on Nash Grier's engagement, after he uploaded a photo of his fiancée.

The Vine star uploaded a photo of Taylor Giavasis holding her ring in the air, with the caption "She said yes", to which Shawn responded.

> WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Upcoming Movie Role During Fan Q&A

The 'Lost In Japan' crooner wrote "Wow . Congratulations" followed by three heart emojis to Nash's 9.9 million followers.

Nash and Shawn formed a friendship around 2014, when the pair began uploading sketches and song covers on Vine.

Shawn Mendes commented on Nash Grier's engagement announcement
Shawn Mendes commented on Nash Grier's engagement announcement. Picture: Instagram

It was rumoured that Shawn had previously fallen out with his former Vine friends, including Nash and Cameron Dallas, after they reportedly threw shade at him. One instance involved Cameron commenting on a post of Shawn with Taylor Swift, saying "Dang, what about the people who helped you get there (:"

> Does Shawn Mendes Have The Best Fans? Vote For Him Now!

It seems like Shawn has squashed any possible beef between him and the Vine stars now, though.

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes confirmed an upcoming movie role

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Upcoming Movie Role During Fan Q&A
Shawn Mendes asked a fan where they bought their suit from

Shawn Mendes Took A Photo Of A Fan's Suit, So He Could Buy Himself A Similar One
Shawn Mendes dances backstage of his tour

Shawn Mendes's Secret Backstage Dancing Has Fans Howling With Laughter
Shawn Mendes is currently resting his voice as he battles a cold

Shawn Mendes Fans Urge Each Other To ‘Please Respect’ Singer As He Battles Severe Cold
Shawn Mendes is being compared to Prince Eric

Shawn Mendes Is The Real Life Prince Eric And Fans Can't Get Over It

More News

See more More News

Megan Barton Hanson flirts with Charlie Frederick on Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson Fuels Romance Rumours With Love Island's Charlie Frederick's On Instagram

TV & Film

Rob Kardashian no longer has to pay $20k a month in child support

What Is Rob Kardashian's Net Worth And How Much Did He Pay Blac Chyna In Child Support For Dream?

News

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new custody agreement over Dream.

Rob Kardashian No Longer Has To Pay $20k Child Support Per Month To Blac Chyna For Dream

News

Ariana Grande doesn't know how to use Instagram despite being the most followed person

Ariana Grande Doesn't Know How To Use Instagram Despite Being Most Followed Person In The World

Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus has been throwing it back to the Hannah Montana days and we're feeling nostaglic

Where Are The Hannah Montana Cast Now? Here's What Emily Osment, Jason Earles And The Rest Are Up To Now

TV & Film