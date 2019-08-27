Joe Jonas' Reaction To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello VMAs Performance Is Everything

27 August 2019, 08:42 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 08:43

Joe Jonas reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's VMAs performance
Joe Jonas reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's VMAs performance. Picture: Getty Images/MTV

Shawn and Camila's steamy performance of 'Señorita' at the 2019 VMAs led to a hilarious reaction from Joe Jonas.

It turns out celebrities ship Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's rumour relationship just as hard as we do, judging by Monday night's MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards.

> WATCH: Our Old Video Proves Camila Cabello Only Had Eyes For Shawn Mendes

Shawn and Camila performed their huge Official Big Top 40 Number 1 song 'Señorita' at the awards show and at one point it seemed that the pair were very close to kissing on stage.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show. Picture: Getty

As the camera panned to the audience, a whole load of stars could be seen standing with their jaws open at just how passionate the performance was getting, including VMAs winners Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha.

Bebe could be seen shouting "Kiss, kiss, kiss!" and Joe Jonas had an equally hilarious reaction - shouting "Make out!" so loudly at Shawn and Camila that it got picked up by the microphones in the room.

And when Shawn and Camila eventually pulled away from one another without kissing, the celebrities totally lost it...

Joe and Nick Jonas looked totally devastated, Sophie Turner threw her hands up in the air in anguish, while Bebe Rexha put her head in her hands when it turned out the kiss wasn't going to be happening after all.

Joe even tweeted after the awards "#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho," tagging Shawn and Camila and dropping the side eyes emoji.

Shawn and Camila picked up the award for Best Collaboration, beating the likes of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' plus BTS and Halsey's 'Boy with Luv'.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish were the big winners on the night, picking up three trophies each.

