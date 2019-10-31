Shawn Mendes Reveals He And Camila Cabello Have A Secret Playlist

31 October 2019, 15:35

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a special playlist
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a special playlist. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have so many songs special to their relationship that they’ve made a whole playlist.

Shawn Mendes is known for getting honest with his fans in the Q&A sessions before his concerts, and since he started dating Camila Cabello fans have used the occasion to grill him on their relationship.

Ahead of his show in Melbourne on Wednesday night, Shawn was asked by a fan which tune makes the pop star feel like “this is mine and Camila’s song” and he explained they have a whole playlist of their favourite tracks.

However, he didn’t want to share the specific songs with fans as they’re so meaningful to their romance.

He politely replied: “We have a playlist. I want to tell you, so badly I want to tell you but I feel like we have to keep it between us, if that’s okay, is that okay?”

Shawn’s playlist admission was met with a series of “aws” and “ahs” as the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker opened up about their relationship.

After a fan shared the video of Shawn’s answer on Twitter, one person replied: “Just imagine in that playlist they have their songs dedicated to each other!”

“A playlist omg they’re the cheesiest sweetest couple EVER,” commented another, as someone else wrote: “So cute [heart] too funny that we kinda know.”

Shawn put on a special Halloween-themed performance in Melbourne, lighting up the crowd with flashing orange lights while creepy music filled the stadium before he took to the stage dressed as Rick Springfield.

He also brought out a crew member dressed as the Cookie Monster.

Later on in the night Shawn wowed the crowd as he performed ‘Jessie’s Girl’, channelling Rick Springfield perfectly.

Shawn showed fans a behind-the-scenes tour video earlier this week, giving us all a glimpse of how he prepares for his concerts.

And in one clip he explains how he’s never forgotten the name of the city he’s singing in, revealing the way he remembers every single night.

A member of Shawn's team says: "Every time I think about how you've never said the wrong name...like it's crazy that you've never once said the wrong name."

However, the 'In My Blood' singer is quick to reveal that's because he has a meticulous plan to ensure he never messes up in front of thousands of fans. The 21-year-old replies: "Dude, I literally ask...16 times before I walk up the stairs, ever day. I'm literally like second before....SAN DIEGO?!"

By the time his current tour comes to an end, he will have performed over 100 shows.

