WATCH: Shawn Mendes's Extreme Measure To Remember Which City He's Touring In

Shawn Mendes has given fans a rare look into his life on tour- and revealed the lengths he will go to make sure he has the right name of each city he is performing in.

Shawn Mendes has given fans a rare glimpse into his life on the road as he embarks on a world tour, giving an intimate look at him rehearsing, doing his own make-up, as well as the lengths he'll go to ensure he says the correct city when he gets on stage.

Shawn Mendes reveals how he remembers which city he's performing in. Picture: Instagram @shawnmendes

In a ten minute backstage documentary, the 'Señorita' singer posted to Instagram to commemorate the end of his North American tour, it's revealed he's never said the wrong city during a show.

A member of Shawn's team says: "Every time I think about how you've never said the wrong name...like it's crazy that you've never once said the wrong name."

However, the 'In My Blood' singer is quick to reveal that's because he has a meticulous plan to ensure he never messes up in front of thousands of fans.

The 21-year-old replies: "Dude, I literally ask...16 times before I walk up the stairs, ever day."

"I'm literally like second before....SAN DIEGO?!"

We see Shawn Mendes get his fan designed tattoo in his tour documentary. Picture: Instagram @shawnmendes

Elsewhere in the documentary, we see Shawn get his butterfly tattoo, designed by a fan, inked onto his upper arm by his friend and tattoo artist, Livia Tsang, and give a heartwarming pre-show speech to his about connecting with the audiences and 'letting go.'

The Canadian star has been touring all over the world, from North America, to Europe, Australia, and Asia, and only has 18 more to go, and will have performed over 100 shows by the time 'Shawn Mendes: The Tour', finally comes to a close in December.

We're exhausted even thinking about that many shows, and we're sure he's looking forward to some hard earned rest with Camila over Christmas!

