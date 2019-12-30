Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Can’t Stop Kissing During Steamy Dinner Date In Toronto

30 December 2019, 12:35

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren't shy when it comes to PDA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren't shy when it comes to PDA. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s latest PDA sesh could be their steamiest yet.

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, have continued to prove they’re head over heels for one another, after finally confirming their relationship following weeks of secrecy this summer.

After they were snapped kissing and cuddling on the down-low in the early days of their romance, the ‘Señorita’ singers no longer have any cares about where they get steamy - and who sees them.

Shawn Mendes Breaks Down In Tears As He Says A Special Thank You To Fans

Their latest make-out sesh was at a restaurant in Toronto, where the pair were caught on video unable to keep their hands off of each other.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Camila holds her hands around her beau’s neck before pulling him close and planting a kiss on his lips.

It also looks like the ‘Liar’ songstress and the ‘In My Blood’ singer are briefly singing together as they bob their heads along to music only they can hear.

As the waiter comes along to clear their table, Camila sits back away from her man but isn’t shy about re-igniting their PDA sesh as soon as he steps away - and, at one point, even appears to lick Shawn's lips!

In another video captured by a fan, which they shared on Twitter, Shawn can be seen pulling Camila’s chair closer to his.

The publication report that the couple stayed at the eatery for over two hours, drinking red wine and "eating big, green salads."

Since taking their relationship public at the start of summer, Shawn and Camila have also performed their number 1 hit ‘Señorita’ on numerous occasions.

Each performance has been as steamy as the video, leaving their fellow celebs open-mouthed at their on-stage chemistry.

Proving they’re serious about one another, the couple also recently went to get tattoos together, with Camila getting a quote from Shakespeare while Shawn got an ‘A’ in honour of his sister, Aaliyah, who he’s very close with.

Their collaboration, ‘Señorita’, was recently named the UK’s biggest song of 2019 on The Official Big Top 40.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes broke down on stage in Mexico City

Shawn Mendes Breaks Down In Tears As He Says A Special Thank You To Fans
Shawn Mendes met Blackpink

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Meets Blackpink Backstage At His Show & Fans Brand It The 'Cutest'
Shawn Mendes has grown his hair out

Shawn Mendes Has Cut His Hair Already Despite Promising To Grow It Long
Shawn Mendes filmed himself singing 'Last Christmas'

Shawn Mendes’ Cover Of ‘Last Christmas’ Is Putting Fans In The Best Mood
Justin Bieber has a similar tattoo to Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber Got A 'Shawn Mendes Inspired' Tattoo & Fans Think He's Copying The 'Señorita' Singer

Justin Bieber

Hot On Capital

Caitlyn Jenner called her kids to apologise after she left I'm A Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner Called Daughters Kendall and Kylie 'To Apologise' For Backlash They Received During I'm A Celeb

News

Justin Bieber is dropping an album in 2020

Justin Bieber’s New Album And 2020 Tour - Everything We Know So Far About The Star’s Comeback

Justin Bieber

Neil the baby actor Oscar Hartland hinted at the return of Gavin and Stacey

Gavin And Stacey’s Neil The Baby Actor Says James Corden Hinted At Series 4

TV & Film

Zac Efron has spoken out after being rushed to hospital

Zac Efron Speaks Out After Being Rushed To Hospital With ‘Deadly Illness’ In Papua New Guinea

News

You Season 3 is happening according to the Joe Goldberg actor

You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot

TV & Film

Instagram top 9 is taking over your feeds ready for the new year

How To Do Instagram Top 9: The Photo Collage Of Your Top Posts of 2019

Features