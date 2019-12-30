Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Can’t Stop Kissing During Steamy Dinner Date In Toronto

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren't shy when it comes to PDA. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s latest PDA sesh could be their steamiest yet.

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, have continued to prove they’re head over heels for one another, after finally confirming their relationship following weeks of secrecy this summer.

After they were snapped kissing and cuddling on the down-low in the early days of their romance, the ‘Señorita’ singers no longer have any cares about where they get steamy - and who sees them.

Their latest make-out sesh was at a restaurant in Toronto, where the pair were caught on video unable to keep their hands off of each other.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Camila holds her hands around her beau’s neck before pulling him close and planting a kiss on his lips.

They said nah... not close enough, let's move a little closer pic.twitter.com/3Xud4ovAEH — 𝐙𝐨𝐞 (@camilacvibe) December 29, 2019

It also looks like the ‘Liar’ songstress and the ‘In My Blood’ singer are briefly singing together as they bob their heads along to music only they can hear.

As the waiter comes along to clear their table, Camila sits back away from her man but isn’t shy about re-igniting their PDA sesh as soon as he steps away - and, at one point, even appears to lick Shawn's lips!

In another video captured by a fan, which they shared on Twitter, Shawn can be seen pulling Camila’s chair closer to his.

The publication report that the couple stayed at the eatery for over two hours, drinking red wine and "eating big, green salads."

Since taking their relationship public at the start of summer, Shawn and Camila have also performed their number 1 hit ‘Señorita’ on numerous occasions.

Each performance has been as steamy as the video, leaving their fellow celebs open-mouthed at their on-stage chemistry.

Proving they’re serious about one another, the couple also recently went to get tattoos together, with Camila getting a quote from Shakespeare while Shawn got an ‘A’ in honour of his sister, Aaliyah, who he’s very close with.

Their collaboration, ‘Señorita’, was recently named the UK’s biggest song of 2019 on The Official Big Top 40.

