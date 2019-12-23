Shawn Mendes Breaks Down In Tears As He Says A Special Thank You To Fans

Shawn Mendes broke down on stage in Mexico City. Picture: Getty / ShawnsTiddies/Twitter

Camila Cabello’s boyfriend reveals a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram as he gets tearful after 2019 tour comes to an end.

Shawn Mendes found himself in tears at the weekend as his 2019 international tour came to an end.

Finishing in Mexico after a staggering total of 105 shows, the Señorita singer was overcome with emotion as he couldn’t thank his fans enough for their support.

And because Camila Cabello’s boyfriend didn’t quite have the words to thank all his fans on stage, he got all emotional on us over on Instagram where he put together an incredible video to reveal how thankful he really is.

Sharing behind-the-scenes footage from his tour in a series of clips, Shawn simply captioned them with the gesture: “Thank you.”

In his videos, he personally thanked his supporters by saying: “Anyone who has shared the stage knows the feeling. A feeling almost impossible for me to just explain to you with words.

“I say it’s hard to explain because I truly don’t know what else compares.”

Shawn goes on to call himself the “luckiest kid on the entire planet”.

“With all of my heart, thank you so much. Thank you for everything,” he finished.

Shawn also grew emotional on stage as he thanked fans in Mexico City.

I’M CRYING OMGGGG I LOVE HIM WITH MY WHOLE HEART THANK YOU THANK YOU @ShawnMendes ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/piLF7HEG41 — In love with Dom Harrison (@KayeStyles1d_) December 22, 2019

Some fans on Twitter said he broke down as he discussed how hard he found it to be away from home and his family for so long.

However, the pop star welling up made fans well up just as hard.

After such a hectic year, it’s believed Shawn is going to have a quiet Christmas with his family and girlfriend Camilla.

