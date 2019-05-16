Shawn Mendes Mailed The 1975’s Matty Healy His Dirty Calvin Klein Pants Before Asking For A Clip Of His Hair

16 May 2019, 09:51

Shawn Mendes sent Matty Healy a pair of his Calvin Klein pants
Shawn Mendes sent Matty Healy a pair of his Calvin Klein pants. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes’ steamy Calvin Klein shoot left everyone hot under the collar, including The 1975’s Matt Healy.

When Shawn MendesCalvin Klein campaign was unveiled, fans were left picking their jaws up from the floor as the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer displayed his rippling abs.

While most of us would have done absolutely anything to get a measly glimpse of the iconic underwear, one lucky artist only had to ask for them.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert

The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy is the lucky guy now in ownership of Shawn’s boxers after the 20 year old popped them in the post for his pal following his tweet, which read: “My tour manager said you are sending me a present @ShawnMendes it better be them iconic underpants.”

But they weren’t simply stuffed into a postage bag – instead, Shawn sent the pants wrapped in a gold ribbon alongside a certificate of authenticity. If you thought this exchange was bizarre enough, things only get stranger after Shawn asked Matty for a clip of his hair so he “can clone him”.

Speaking to Radio.com, Shawn said: “Matty Healy has dirty versions of my Calvins, but I don't think he's smelt them yet. It's possible that he has though... not confirmed."

He added: "Matty send me a clipping of your hair. Just of the curl, a small curl from the back, I’m gonna try and clone you."

Shawn’s Army were more than confused by his admission but it only made them love him even more.

“I love him so bad when he says things like this,” one person tweeted, as another wrote: “What does one have to do to get those Calvin Klein boxes.”

We don’t understand what’s going on with these two, but we are so here for this friendship.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes gets candid about being vulnerable with his fans

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert
Shawn Mendes has amassed an incredible fortune

Shawn Mendes Net Worth: Calvin Klein Campaign Star’s Impressive Fortune Revealed
Shawn Mendes stars in new Calvin Klein campaign

Shawn Mendes Strips Off To Briefs For New Calvin Klein Advert
Shawn Mendes originally wrote the song for Dua Lipa.

Shawn Mendes Wrote ‘If I Can’t Have You’ For Dua Lipa

Shawn Mendes returns to SNL to perform 'If I Can't Have You'

WATCH: Shawn Mendes's First Ever Performance Of 'If I Can't Have You' On Saturday Night Live!

Hot On Capital

Dani Dyer and ex Sammy Kimmence are officially back together

Dani Dyer Has ‘Love Back In Her Life’ After Confirming Sammy Kimmence Romance

News

Selena Gomez speaks about social media during Cannes 2019

Selena Gomez Brands Social Media 'Terrible' For Her Generation
Logan Paul steps into defend James Charles amid controversy

YouTuber Logan Paul 'Defends' James Charles & Warns People About Labelling Him A 'Predator'

News

Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announce they're expecting a child together

Love Island's Jessica Rose And Dom Lever Announce Pregnancy On Instagram

TV & Film

Halsey is set to release her new single 'Nightmare' on Friday

Halsey's New Single 'Nightmare': Lyrics, Release Date And More
Lewis Capaldi is a fan favourite.

Love Island Fans Are Calling For Lewis Capaldi To Be Involved In This Year’s Show

TV & Film