Shawn Mendes Mailed The 1975’s Matty Healy His Dirty Calvin Klein Pants Before Asking For A Clip Of His Hair

Shawn Mendes sent Matty Healy a pair of his Calvin Klein pants. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes’ steamy Calvin Klein shoot left everyone hot under the collar, including The 1975’s Matt Healy.

When Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein campaign was unveiled, fans were left picking their jaws up from the floor as the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer displayed his rippling abs.

While most of us would have done absolutely anything to get a measly glimpse of the iconic underwear, one lucky artist only had to ask for them.

My tour manager said you are sending me a present @ShawnMendes it better be them iconic underpants — matty (@Truman_Black) May 2, 2019

The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy is the lucky guy now in ownership of Shawn’s boxers after the 20 year old popped them in the post for his pal following his tweet, which read: “My tour manager said you are sending me a present @ShawnMendes it better be them iconic underpants.”

But they weren’t simply stuffed into a postage bag – instead, Shawn sent the pants wrapped in a gold ribbon alongside a certificate of authenticity. If you thought this exchange was bizarre enough, things only get stranger after Shawn asked Matty for a clip of his hair so he “can clone him”.

Speaking to Radio.com, Shawn said: “Matty Healy has dirty versions of my Calvins, but I don't think he's smelt them yet. It's possible that he has though... not confirmed."

He added: "Matty send me a clipping of your hair. Just of the curl, a small curl from the back, I’m gonna try and clone you."

Shawn’s Army were more than confused by his admission but it only made them love him even more.

“I love him so bad when he says things like this,” one person tweeted, as another wrote: “What does one have to do to get those Calvin Klein boxes.”

We don’t understand what’s going on with these two, but we are so here for this friendship.

