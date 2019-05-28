WATCH: Miley Cyrus Squashes "Beef" Rumours Between Her, Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus has denied any feuds between her and her former Disney Channel co-stars, after she referenced their names in her upcoming song 'Cattitude'.

Miley Cyrus sings about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beef in her upcoming song 'Cattitude' - which is set to appear on her EP, 'SHE IS COMING'.

While speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 26-year-old pop star said there was no longer beef between her or any stars.

"I think that you're allowed to enjoy two artists that feel in a similar lane," said the 'Wrecking Ball' star. "I grew up collaborating with Demi [Lovato] and Selena [Gomez]. There was never any competition.

"When you are authentically yourself, no-one can be you, so you're never worried about someone stealing your place," she continued to say, before praising all of the stars she had previously mentioned.

Miley also went on to call Ariana Grande as one of her best friends, despite comparisons in the past.

