Selena Gomez’s Fans Defend Her "Shaky" AMAs Performance, Claiming She Had Lupus Flare Up & Anxiety Attack Before Going On Stage

Selena Gomez's fans were concerned about her after the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez opened the AMAs with her two new songs, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’.

Selena Gomez took to the American Music Awards (AMAs) stage for the first time in two years on Sunday night to perform two new tracks, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’.

However, the 27-year-old singer was criticised for her vocals during her set with some people claiming she sounded "shaky" and "off-key".

Selena’s fans rushed to defend her, saying she reportedly had a lupus flare up and an anxiety attack before going on stage, which was why it “wasn’t her best performance”.

Others even thought her new thigh tattoo, which she got on the day of the AMAs, was the reason her lupus symptoms interfered with her vocals.

This video is live from an audience member. #SelenaGomez killed the performance live but the audio that we heard sounds FKD up.



For sure she was nervous but live you can hear her voice is a huge improvement from her last AMA performance.



Fk the haters. SG killed it. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KiL21kYhlZ — KvN (@zrnsic) November 25, 2019

One fan wrote: “A few things before bashing @selenagomez #AMA performance: 1. It was her first tv perf in 2yrs. 2. The 1stalong was emotional & couldn’t have been easy to sing for millions. 3. She has an autoimmune disease that can strike with symptoms @ any moment. 4. Kill them with kindness [sic].”

“Sources confirm Selena’s lupus flared up because of her big tattoo she got. Her team has said she felt pain all day, could barely talk and had a panic attack before the show. Get well soon, @selenagomez!” added another.

Despite some of the negative comments, most fans were proud of Sel for singing her new hits and Taylor Swift proved to be her biggest fan.

Selena Gomez performed her new songs, 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now' at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez's fans defended her AMAs performance. Picture: Twitter

Selena’s BFF was stood next to Halsey during the set and they were both jumping up and showing love to the SG2 singer.

One fan tweeted: “Halsey and Taylor Swift supporting Selena Gomez at the AMA’s is giving me life.”

The former Disney star’s new songs were penned about her heartache following her split from her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and fans have been praising her for opening up for the first time properly about their on and off romance.

She has proven to be an absolute queen, yet again, after glorifying self-love and we stan!

