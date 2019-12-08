Rita Ora Brought Festive Glamour To Her Incredible Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Rita Ora oozes glamour for her dreamy Jingle Bell Ball performance. Picture: PA

It was Rita Ora's third Jingle Bell Ball performance, and it totally showed, as she commanded the stage to deliver her banging pop hits including 'Anywhere' and 'Lonely Together'.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball veteran Rita Ora had a huge set list of songs for her 2019 performance at London's O2, and we think this could have been her biggest performance yet.

From 'Let You Love Me' to 'Your Song', Rita brought her back catalogue of smash hits to the #CapitalJBB for an incredible medley that captivated the crowd and a superstar energy that reminds us exactly why she's on the top of her game.

Rita had another seriously successful year, thanks to ‘Ritual’ which followed on from her hugely popular single ‘Let You Love Me’, and a number of other projects, and her set reflected the magnitude of her 2019.

Opening her set, Rita sang her heart out to 'Let You Love Me' London's O2 sang every word to 'Your Song' along with Rita, including us!

Stopping by the studio to chat with Jimmy Hill, the budding actress was dared to give a rendition of 'I'd Do Anything' as she's currently filming for the re-make of Oliver!, called Twist, for Sky Cinema, in which she plays the Artful Dodger.

Rita dutifully obliged, probably in fear for that the forfeit dare was, and even shook up the lyrics for the occasion.

We love having Rita at the #CapitalJBB for so many reasons, and we'd be lying if we said one of them wasn't to peep her incredible red carpet outfit she always brings, and as if we needed any more proof, just check out her cut out dress and fabulous hairband below!

Rita Ora on the red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set list

- Let You Love Me

- Anywhere

- Your Song

- I Will Never Let You Down

- Lonely Together

- Ritual

