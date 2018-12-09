Rita Ora Looked Like A Hollywood Starlet As She Rocked The #CapitalJBB With Her Biggest Hits!

From her outfit to her vocals, Rita Ora's Jingle Bell Ball performance was nothing less than stunning.

Rita Ora brought the fiercest look of the night for her Jingle Bell Ball set, as she kicked off her performance with 'Lonely Together'.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Rita is always one of the most popular performers at the #CapitalJBB, and tonight proved exactly why she's one of the world's biggest stars.

She gave old-school Hollywood a very modern twist with her cascading waves and some futuristic specs on.

The crowds were roaring as she performed 'Anywhere', and it was amazing to hear you sing every word back to her.

'Your Song' showcased Rita's flawless vocals to perfection – we could listen to that voice forever!

She belted out 'I Will Never Let You Down' and she certainly didn't disappoint!

Her collab with Iggy Azalea on 'Black Widow' is a seriously fierce pop anthem, and it sounded even better live at London's most iconic venue, The O2. We're OBSESSED with the intense dance break too – what a performance!

Rita finished her amazing six-song set with her new song, 'Let You Love Me' from her long-awaited second album, leaving the crowd screaming for more.

Rita stunned on the red carpet ahead of her performance, in the most outlandish ensemble of the night – as if we ever expected anything less from Miss Ora!

Rita Ora at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Before her performance, Rita joined us backstage to let us know who her favourite superhero was:

Rita Ora– Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Lonely Together’

‘Your Song’

‘I Will Never Let You Down’

‘Black Widow’

‘Anywhere’

‘Let You Love Me’

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News