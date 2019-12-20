Miley Cyrus Jokes About Her Short Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus took a swipe at her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus has fully moved on from her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in December 2018, but split just a matter of months later in August amid reports they were “drifting apart”.

Since then, Miley enjoyed a relationship with Kaitlyn Carter and is now seemingly besotted with musician Cody Simpson.

Liam has also been linked to actress Maddison Brown and most recently model Gabriella Brooks.

Miley Cyrus joked about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Picture: The Most Famous Artist/Instagram

Proving she’s totally moved on from her marriage to Liam, Miley joked about their short-lived relationship on a recent Instagram post.

LA-based artist Matty Mo posted a screenshot of his bio, which read: “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020”, to which Miley replied: “It probably won’t last long. But always down to try. You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take.”

Fans are now speculating the comment was a dig at her relationship with Liam.

Miley’s new relationship with Cody has been hotting up in recent weeks, with the pair even starting a music group together called Bandit and Bardot.

The pair have apparently filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name and it also has its own Instagram account.

Teasing their joint career at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Cody told E!: “Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it.

“We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. [My album's] going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

Miley and Cody have been open about their relationship since they started dating, frequently sharing loved-up snaps of one another on Instagram.

