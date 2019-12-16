Liam Hemsworth 'Dating' 1975's Matt Healy's Ex-Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks As She Meets His Parents

16 December 2019, 13:55

Liam Hemsworth is dating Matt Healy's ex-girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gabriella_brooks

Liam Hemsworth appears to be dating The 1975 frontman Matt Healy's ex-girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, and even introduced her to his parents on a lunch date in New York.

Liam Hemsworth has stepped out with his rumoured new squeeze, model and ex-girlfriend of The 1975's Matty Healy, Gabriella Brooks, introducing her to his parents on a lunch date in New York amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

Inside Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

Australian model, Gabriella, 21, was photographed with the The Hunger Games star outside a restaurant in New York, where she was introduced to his family, including mum and dad, Leonie and Craig, before sitting down for a family lunch.

She and Matt Healy reportedly called it quits on their four year relationship back in April of this year after she grew tired of his partying and hectic lifestyle as the lead singer in one of the biggest bands in the UK.

Although Gabriella and Matty went public at the 2017 BRIT awards, it's widely reported they had actually been together since 2015, with a source telling this publication:

"There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year."

"He parties a lot at home when he’s there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn’t want to lead her life like that."

View this post on Instagram

Jeremy (Matty), you are 40 (30) years old.

A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks) on

This time last year, Liam and Miley were gearing up for their secret wedding ceremony held in Tennessee with close family and friends, a marriage that was short-lived in the grand scheme of their ten year relationship.

The A-lister has hired divorce lawyer-to-the-stars, Laura Wasser, to deal with his divorce proceedings from the 'Mother's Daughter' singer.

