Fans Spot That Little Mix Have Unfollowed Their Old Label SYCO After Changing Management

13 February 2019, 12:36

Little Mix have unfollowed their former record label.
The Little Mix ladies parted ways with Simon Cowell and SYCO at the end of last year after seven years.

Fans have spotted that Little Mix have unfollowed Simon Cowell and SYCO on Twitter following their change of label at the end of last year.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Met With A Super Fan Who Has An Unusual Tattoo Of Her

The girls parted way with their label after seven years, after joining SYCO when they won the X Factor back in 2011.

Fans took to Twitter to announce the news:

Simon Cowell claimed in an interview that the reason for the split was due to a disagreement over their single ‘Woman Like Me’ being their first release from their new album, but Jesy clarified to The Guardian, “We so wanted to write a song like ‘Strip’ and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single.

“We’d co-directed the video, we’d done the [naked] photo shoot, so we were excited. Obviously, when ‘Woman Like Me’ was put on the table, in our heads ‘Strip’ was going to be the first single, and [‘Woman Like Me’] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about.

“So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream.”

