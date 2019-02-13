Fans Spot That Little Mix Have Unfollowed Their Old Label SYCO After Changing Management

Little Mix have unfollowed their former record label. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix ladies parted ways with Simon Cowell and SYCO at the end of last year after seven years.

Fans have spotted that Little Mix have unfollowed Simon Cowell and SYCO on Twitter following their change of label at the end of last year.

The girls parted way with their label after seven years, after joining SYCO when they won the X Factor back in 2011.

Fans took to Twitter to announce the news:

Little Mix have unfollowed former record label SYCO and Simon Cowell on Twitter! They have all also unfollowed SYCO on Instagram! — Kaija & Zoe (@jesysneakers) February 10, 2019

Anyways on important news we all actually care about little mix has unfollowed s*co pic.twitter.com/t1USQ8y7VF — LittleMixersMix (@MusicraftAngel) February 10, 2019

finally little mix unfollowed syco👀 — alessia🌹 (@milkywaypez) February 10, 2019

Little Mix have unfollowed former record label @syco & Simon Cowell on Twitter. They have also unfollowed SYCO on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/zd2pULlvTT — Mixers Office (@Mixers_Office) February 10, 2019

Simon Cowell claimed in an interview that the reason for the split was due to a disagreement over their single ‘Woman Like Me’ being their first release from their new album, but Jesy clarified to The Guardian, “We so wanted to write a song like ‘Strip’ and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single.

“We’d co-directed the video, we’d done the [naked] photo shoot, so we were excited. Obviously, when ‘Woman Like Me’ was put on the table, in our heads ‘Strip’ was going to be the first single, and [‘Woman Like Me’] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about.

“So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream.”

