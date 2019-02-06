Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Met With A Super Fan Who Has An Unusual Tattoo Of Her

6 February 2019, 16:05

Jesy Nelson met up with super-fan Dillion who has her face and cleavage tattooed
Jesy Nelson met up with super-fan Dillion who has her face and cleavage tattooed. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson met up with a die-hard fan with her face and cleavage tattooed on his arm.

click hereLittle Mix’s Jesy Nelson has always been a fan of new ink, however, this time she shared a picture of her meet up with die-hard fan Dillon who has her face and cleavage tattooed.

The singer reposted a photo to her Instagram story with a lad called Dillon who wrote, “I love you @jesynelson, SO good to see you!!!”

Blowing a kiss to the fan as he showed off the huge inking, Jesy responded the snap: “I love you more”.

Jesy Nelson Reportedly Dumps Chris Hughes Over Fears He Was Only Dating Her For Fame

Jesy Nelson shows off fan's tattoo.
Jesy Nelson shows off fan's tattoo. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer also shared pictures of his ink to which fans swarmed in his comments with one saying: “It looks amazing” and another commenting: “Am I allowed to steal this”

Jesy herself has a variety of tattoos with different meanings and symbols including a Queen of Hearts symbol, a gun on her side, and a shoulder ‘girl power’ tat.

We’re glad to see Jesy in high spirits after calling it quits with Love Island star Chris Hughes over claims that he was using her to boost his profile.

