Little Mix Have Set The Record Straight About Their Split From Syco

Little Mix clarify the reasons why they left the Syco record label. Picture: Getty

Little Mix left Simon Cowell's owned label Syco last year and now Jesy Nelson has finally revealed why.

Little Mix have finally set the record straight over their split from Simon Cowell's record label Syco.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Spent Her Birthday Raising Money For Cancer Connections Charity

Days before the release of their fifth studio album, LM5, – which nearly had a VERY different name – the X Factor winners announced they would be leaving Simon Cowell’s label, after seven years.

Simon later claimed in an interview that the reason for the departure was due to a disagreement over the lead single, ‘Woman Like me’ which he claims the girls “didn’t want to record."

However, in an interview with The Guardian, Jesy Nelson revealed their side of the story.

She said: “We so wanted to write a song like Strip and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single.

“We’d co-directed the video, we’d done the [naked] photo shoot, so we were excited. Obviously, when Woman Like Me was put on the table, in our heads Strip was going to be the first single, and [Woman Like Me] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about.

“So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream.”

The original version of Woman Like Me was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne.

She continued: “We didn’t despise it at all. It’s a banger.”

Even though Little Mix and Syco have parted ways, the label owner insists they remain on good terms and have never had a falling out.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest From All Of Your Fave Stars!