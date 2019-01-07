Little Mix Have Set The Record Straight About Their Split From Syco

7 January 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 14:10

Little Mix clarify the reasons why they left the Syco record label
Little Mix clarify the reasons why they left the Syco record label. Picture: Getty

Little Mix left Simon Cowell's owned label Syco last year and now Jesy Nelson has finally revealed why.

Little Mix have finally set the record straight over their split from Simon Cowell's record label Syco.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Spent Her Birthday Raising Money For Cancer Connections Charity

Days before the release of their fifth studio album, LM5, – which nearly had a VERY different name – the X Factor winners announced they would be leaving Simon Cowell’s label, after seven years.

Simon later claimed in an interview that the reason for the departure was due to a disagreement over the lead single, ‘Woman Like me’ which he claims the girls “didn’t want to record."

However, in an interview with The Guardian, Jesy Nelson revealed their side of the story.

She said: “We so wanted to write a song like Strip and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single.

“We’d co-directed the video, we’d done the [naked] photo shoot, so we were excited. Obviously, when Woman Like Me was put on the table, in our heads Strip was going to be the first single, and [Woman Like Me] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about.

“So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream.”

The original version of Woman Like Me was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne.

She continued: “We didn’t despise it at all. It’s a banger.”

Even though Little Mix and Syco have parted ways, the label owner insists they remain on good terms and have never had a falling out.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest From All Of Your Fave Stars!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix's LM5's runner-up title is very different

Little Mix's LM5 Nearly Had A Very Different Title That Jesy Nelson 'Hated'
Jade Thirlwall dressed as a snowman to raise money for Cancer Connections

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Spent Her Birthday Raising Money For Cancer Connections Charity
Jesy Nelson brought back her drunken Global Awards night

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Recreates Her Iconic Drunken Global Awards Acceptance Speech
Jade Thirlwall surprised her boyfriend, Jed Elliott, at the airport.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Being Reunited With Jed Elliott After 103 Days Apart Will Make You Melt
Little Mix joined their fans on a boat tour around Amsterdam

WATCH: Little Mix Invited Their Fans To Do Karaoke With Them On A Boat In Amsterdam

More News

See more More News

Bird Box director Susanne Bier addresses missing two characters

Netflix's Bird Box Director Finally Addresses The Two Missing Characters

TV & Film

Audiences secretly love Joe Goldberg on Netflix's 'YOU'

Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg

TV & Film

Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2: When Is The New Netflix Series Released? Here’s Everything We Know About The Plot & Cast

TV & Film

Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have sparked engagement rumours

Fans Are Convinced Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Are Engaged

TV & Film

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison & Baby Names

Nicki Minaj