WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Spent Her Birthday Raising Money For Cancer Connections Charity

27 December 2018, 07:27

Jade Thirlwall dressed as a snowman to raise money for Cancer Connections
Jade Thirlwall dressed as a snowman to raise money for Cancer Connections. Picture: PA Images (L); Instagram (R)

Jade Thirlwall spent the morning of her birthday taking part in the Boxing Day Dip for Cancer Connections.

Rather than waking up to presents and food, Jade Thirlwall spent the morning of her birthday, Wednesday, 26 December, running into the sea for charity,

Dressed as a snowman, the Little Mix star joined her nephew, Karl Thirlwall, to run into the North Sea for the charity Cancer Connections.

Jade shared an emotional post, after she had taken part in the event for a third year, saying "Running into the North Sea as is birthday tradition to raise money for Cancer Connections.

"Especially close to ours hearts this year, as our Nana Pam passed away last month and Cancer Connections were incredible to us and to my beautiful Nana," continued the 'Woman Like Me' singer.

The 26-year-old singer then shared her pride for being a patron of the charity. Jade has previously ran in the event dressed as Santa Claus and a Christmas tree.

During the event, fans rallied together to sing Jade Thirlwall 'Happy Birthday'.

Reason #49,202,942 to love Jade...

