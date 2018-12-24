WATCH: Jesy Nelson Recreates Her Iconic Drunken Global Awards Acceptance Speech

Before Jade Thirlwall's party, Jesy Nelson took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her reenacting her tipsy time at The Global Awards.

Ahead of Jade Thirlwall's birthday party - which saw the Little Mix girls dress as icons and idols - Jesy Nelson took time to remember that night at The Global Awards.

The 'Power' singer filmed herself alongside a mate, who dressed as his icon, Jesy Nelson, slurring the lyrics to 'Strip That Down', just as she did with Will Manning.

Dressed as Geri Haliwell, Jesy turned to her friend, saying "Do I recognise you from somewhere?" before her pal sang "You know, I love it, when the music's loud. But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby".

Clearly Jesy's trying to remember the time she caught up with Will Manning backstage at The Global Awards 2018 after winning their awards.

Let's not blame her - who could remember doing that with Will, when you had as bad a headache as Jesy did the next day?