WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Couple Goals At Drake Concert

2 April 2019, 10:47

Perrie Edwards and Alex 'The Ox' Chamberlain just had the best date night at the O2 watching Drake live and if their dancing is anything to go by, they had a fab night.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards just went on the ultimate date night with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to see Drake at the O2 (or as he successfully made it, the O3) and reminded us what couple goals they are.

Olivia Attwood 'Unsurprised' At Ex Chris Hughes & Jesy Nelson Relationship As He 'Loves Fame'

Perrie Edwards went to see Drake with her boyfriend at London's o2
Perrie Edwards went to see Drake with her boyfriend at London's o2. Picture: Instagram/@PerrieEdwards

Perrie, who has been in a relationship with the Liverpool F.C footballer since 2017, has always been a champion of her man and last night was no exception, captioning her posts saying "I f***ing love you!"

They shared a private box with their friends at the iconic venue and danced the entire concert away, with Perrie dressing all in Adidas for the occasion.

The Little Mix ladies have been spotted together out and about in LA, riding scooters in the past week, but Perrie obviously realised the importance of seeing Drake live in London and hurried back.

Fans have been speculating what they've been up to- with some saying they're recording a music video, a Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, or even pre-recorded private performances, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

