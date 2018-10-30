Little Mix Release Official Statement About Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Drama

Little Mix released an official statement about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud. Picture: PA/Twitter

Little Mix have shared an official statement to try and explain the drama surrounding Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and their song 'Woman Like Me'.

Little Mix's song 'Woman Like Me' is the lead single from their highly anticipated forthcoming album 'LM5' - but it's escalated the ongoing beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and now Little Mix have released an official statement about the whole thing.

Cardi B had claimed that she was offered the chance to feature on 'Woman Like Me' before Nicki Minaj, which Little Mix denied before revealing what the truth of the situation actually is on Twitter.

Little Mix's official statement read, 'We love and respect both Nicki and Cardi B. Both were approached by our label to work with us on Woman Like Me, Nicki then Cardi. We went with Nicki because like we've said over and over for years, it's been a dream of ours to work with her since the beginning.'

They went on to add, 'We have nothing but love and positivity for both Nicki and Cardi'. Cardi B had previously taken to Instagram and claimed, "That 'Woman Like Me' record? Yeah, I had to decline it because I'm doing a lot of pop records so I can't over exaggerate myself. But that came to me first."

Perry Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also posted a video on Instagram which showed them saying how much they wanted to work with Nicki in interviews over the years to prove their point even more.

Little Mix's Woman Like Me was sent to Cardi B as well as Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

Nicki and Cardi appeared to issue a truce in their ongoing feud, which also saw them get into a fight at New York Fashion Week, as they took to Instagram to share some positive words about things moving forwards.

After Nicki claimed she wants to focus on 'positive things only from here on out', Cardi wrote, @Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!'

So could the whole thing be coming to an end or will Nicki and Cardi just never be friends?

