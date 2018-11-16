Little Mix Just Released 'Notice' Their Sexiest Song Ever From LM5 Album

Little Mix's LM5 sees their sexiest song to date released, 'Notice' which basically talks about getting all dressed up, or rather, dressed down, but nobody notices!

Little Mix have finally graced us with the incredible LM5 and between loving all the tracks for the first time, one track in particular caught our attention as it's the girls' sexiest track to date, called 'Notice', all about trying to get their partners to notice them and failing miserably!

Their new song doesn't shy away from talking about sex and intimacy and the raunchy new lyrics are all based around trying to get the person they're with to 'notice them' with lines such as:

"I don't think you know what I been doing

And what I got on, for you to take off"

"I don't think you know what I been doing, oh

What I got on

For you to take off

Yeah, I'ma take off if you make me wait"

Their fifth album is where the girls have gotten real about a whole load of issues including body image, with their track 'Strip' which saw them and their families strip down, with insults they've faced scrawled all over their bodies, and we're seriously loving them right now.

