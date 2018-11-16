Little Mix Just Released 'Notice' Their Sexiest Song Ever From LM5 Album

On Air Now
16 November 2018, 16:48
Little Mix's LM5 sees their sexiest song to date released, 'Notice' which basically talks about getting all dressed up, or rather, dressed down, but nobody notices!
Little Mix have finally graced us with the incredible LM5 and between loving all the tracks for the first time, one track in particular caught our attention as it's the girls' sexiest track to date, called 'Notice', all about trying to get their partners to notice them and failing miserably!
Their new song doesn't shy away from talking about sex and intimacy and the raunchy new lyrics are all based around trying to get the person they're with to 'notice them' with lines such as:
"I don't think you know what I been doing
And what I got on, for you to take off"
"I don't think you know what I been doing, oh
What I got on
For you to take off
Yeah, I'ma take off if you make me wait"
Their fifth album is where the girls have gotten real about a whole load of issues including body image, with their track 'Strip' which saw them and their families strip down, with insults they've faced scrawled all over their bodies, and we're seriously loving them right now.
View this post on Instagram
Take off all my makeup cos I love what’s under it Rub off all your words don’t give a fuck I’m over it Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this Finally love me naked Sexiest when I’m confident. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with us. #LM5 featuring #Strip is coming Friday 16.11.18 The girls x
